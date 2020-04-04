Like so many other programs, the First Tee of the Golden Isles chapter has gone virtual.
The local chapter is going above and beyond to make sure its 556 unique participants on top of its National School Program through 24 schools in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties stay on the First Tee track during a time that doesn’t allow them to go to the golf courses.
Program director Tammy Palmer and program coordinator Mason Scott are creating various instructional and fun golf videos that the First Tee golfers can view and participate in during this coronavirus pandemic.
Palmer said she felt like it was important to offer the First Tee families support during this difficult time.
“Using social media, we offer fun activities that can be done at home while maintaining recommended social distancing,” Palmer said. “We also thought it especially important to encourage our kids to continue to demonstrate the life skills that are inherent to the game of golf, like showing respect and courtesy toward others around us and practicing responsibility and perseverance during this uncertain time.”
First Tee Golden Isles had a plan to launch these videos later in the year, but with the situation going on in the world now, Scott and Palmer both got to work creating videos.
The pair works together to create the content as Palmer handles the camera and helps direct the videos while Scott manages all the editing and uploading.
Each video consists of a mini-lesson on one of the First Tee’s nine core values and a fun activity that the golfers can do. Those nine core values are honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy, and judgement.
Scott said the key to these videos working is keeping them short and interesting.
“I think we’ve seen a shift already toward more online and video instruction,” Scott said. “It allows players to interact with their teachers no matter where they are. Most kids are consuming hours of video daily, so if done correctly, it can definitely keep their attention.”
Scott joined the First Tee Golden Isles team in January 2020 as part of his seven-month internship to finish the requirements for the professional golf management program at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. However, he has been coaching and volunteering with other First Tee programs for four years.
He said while this process has gotten him out of his comfort zone and forced him to be creative, he has enjoyed the whole process.
One of his favorite videos he has produced so far is the golf trick-shot video.
“It took about five or six shots to get the ball to land on the tape measure, but the first time I got it to land, it went in the cup,” Scott said. “We were very surprised at how quickly we got it to go in. I was definitely expecting it to take a while.”
Both Palmer and Scott said that it’s important that the First Tee families watch the videos to stay engaged with the curriculum. While that may be easier for the golfers who have been involved in the program prior to this year, it can pose some challenges for the new students.
“Unfortunately, we can’t deliver our lessons in person on the golf course, but these videos allow us to still connect with them,” Scott said. “It can be difficult to provide them with relatable applications of the core values. The structure of our classes relies on a dialogue between the coach and participant to further explain the values.
“Our videos can provide them with the definition of the value and some examples of application, but without that crucial conversation to check for understanding, we feel like something is missing. It’s a challenge we are constantly working on trying to manage.”
While golf is a big part of what First Tee does, Palmer and Scott want their golfers to recognize that incorporating the program’s nine core values into their everyday lives will help them not only succeed in the sport they love but in life as well.
“Our ultimate goal is to help create good kids through golf,” Scott said. “Our core values and providing examples on how to apply these life skills is a big factor in how we can influence our participants. It’s crucial that they maintain these core values so that they can properly apply them to situations like these.”
For more information on the First Tee Golden Isles chapter visit its website, www.firstteegoldenisles.org.