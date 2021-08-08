Glynn Academy strapped on the pads and got some work in Friday, hosting Wayne County for a scrimmage at Lanier Field two weeks ahead of the start of the regular season.
The meeting between the Terrors and Yellow Jackets more closely resembled the padded camp featuring both teams held at the same venue in June. Each side took turns running a set number of plays, working from a variety of situations.
“This was for us,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “Our options were to practice today or play somebody else. We got a lot of film today. A lot of plays were played by our kids, so we’ll have a lot of film to break down and look at.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do — I thought our kids competed pretty well, but we’ve got to get in better shape, and we’re just not playing at the tempo we need to play at, but I knew that coming in.”
With minimal starting experience on the Terrors’ roster, the first scrimmage understandably produced a mixed bag of results. At times, there were clear indications of the upside Glynn Academy possesses, and others, the inexperience and typical early-season execution issues cropped up.
Coming off a season in which they held opponents to 15 points per game, the Terrors’ defense had a strong showing through much of the jamboree, highlighted by standout performances from sophomore inside linebacker Da’Vontae Lang and senior outside linebacker Dreshawn Stevens.
Both players had their share of splash plays. On one series, Lang came up to stuff a run in the backfield a snap before shedding a block to kill a Wayne County tunnel screen. Lang even scored a rushing touchdown on a play from the goal line later in the evening.
Stevens didn’t play football a year ago, instead making his mark for Glynn Academy as a member of the track and field team competing in the 200-meter and 400-meter dash as well as the 4x400-meter relay. That track speed was on display Friday as he flew off the edge and wrecked havoc in the Wayne County backfield.
Glynn’s defense as a whole had success against Wayne at the line of scrimmage. Senior Taishaun Thomas had some nice plays, and senior Eriq Cash forced and recovered a fumble on a sack.
There were a few areas the Terrors will likely focus on this week, namely their goal line defense. Glynn also had a few tackling breakdowns and some confusion in the secondary at times, but it was an impressive start for the unit, all things considered.
It was the Terrors’ performance on the offensive side of the ball that was the most intriguing though.
Glynn Academy has become known for its single wing attack under Hidalgo, and last season more than 80 percent of the team’s offensive production came on the ground. But with junior quarterback Tyler Devlin taking over as signal caller, and some dangerous weapons at receiver, the Terrors have teased a renewed focus on the passing game.
Against Wayne County, Glynn dropped back to pass the ball on 13 of its first 17 plays, which featured a sliding grab by senior Zech Ellis on a 50-yard bomb down to the goal line, and a few shots to 6-foot-5 senior Tyson Rooks, who came down with one contested catch along the sidelines and drew a pair of defensive pass interference penalties.
Still, Hidalgo wasn’t ready to commit to the new look just yet.
“I just did that for people in the neighborhood,” Hidalgo said wryly. “We ain’t going to do that stuff. We’ll probably throw all that stuff out tomorrow.”
The Terrors know their bread and butter is still on the ground, and they proved that when back to back long gains by starting running back John Moody moved the offense down into the red zone in the second quarter.
After a touchdown by Moody, DJ Clinch found the end zone with a couple bruising runs during a goal line session.
Overall, there were plenty of positives to takeaway from the Terrors’ scrimmage, but as Hidalgo told his team after the game, there are still a bunch of little details they need to improve, and like specks of sand, the little details add up.
In Hidalgo’s opinion, Glynn Academy is “a beach away” from becoming the team he expects they can be, but they’re right on track.
“It’s just knowing the speed of the game, knowing what’s expected of them preparation wise, all of those things,” Hidalgo said. “If you’d never done it on Friday night at a high level, they say, ‘If you don’t know, you don’t know you don’t know,’ and so those kids don’t know how to do things. They’re trying to learn what to do, and how to do things. It’s a lot to learn. It takes some time.”