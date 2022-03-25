Coming off the best season in program history, Wake Forest made a big splash last weekend in securing the commitment of Brunswick High defensive tackle Ka’Shawn Thomas.
The News’ Defensive Player of the Year this past season, its been a whirlwind year for Thomas, who was unranked by the major recruiting services last March.
But Thomas began making waves in the summer camp circuit, consistently standing out as a top performer at showcase events around the southeast. Before long, Thomas began receiving strong interest from a number of Power 5 programs, including the Demon Deacons.
Thomas attended Wake Forest’s junior day last year and remained in constant contact with the program since. The big man kept the Deacons ranked highly on his personal board throughout the season, and when he took an unofficial visit to a spring practice last Saturday, the stout lineman was ready to commit.
“Really the coaches (made Wake Forest the right choice), and I feel at home,” Thomas said. “I wanted to go somewhere they really want me, where I’m going to be a priority at.”
Although Thomas established himself as one of the most dominant defensive linemen in the state last year as the anchor of a unit that held opponents to fewer than 14 points per game — the fifth fewest in Class 6A — he’s had to fight an uphill battle against his measurables.
At 6-foot, 300 pounds, Thomas is one of the shortest top defensive tackle prospects in the past five recruiting cycles. As a result, Thomas’ stock has dipped slightly since peaking as the fifth-ranked player at his position in the nation among the Class of 2023 by Rivals.com and the 163rd-ranked player overall. At that time, Thomas was one of only three Brunswick players to receive a four-star rating from the prominent recruiting service since its launch in 1998.
Despite a junior campaign that saw him record 63 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and three sacks while taking on double and triple teams from the interior, Thomas has fallen to 20th among 2023 defensive linemen.
Thomas acknowledged his height came up at some of the schools recruiting him, but it was never a topic of conversation at Wake Forest, where he’s pegged to slot in at defensive tackle in the team’s 3-4 defense.
“They were saying they really want me here,” Thomas said. “They like my playing style, and they think I can play at that type of level.”
Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and defensive coordinator Dave Cohen, each entering their ninth season with the program, were the primary recruiters for Thomas — a tremendous symbol of the importance the defensive tackle holds for the Deacons.
Clawson was named the ACC Coach of the Year this past season for leading Wake Forest to a program-record tying 11-3 mark, including a school-best 7-1 record in conference play, and a victory in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. At least one defensive lineman has earned All-ACC honors in seven of Cohen’s eight seasons at the school.
As a program, Wake Forest has made a bowl game for six straight seasons, which is the second-longest streak in ACC behind Clemson.
But athletics weren’t the only factor in Thomas’ decision.
“They’ve got like a 98 percent (retention) rate, so really like nobody drops out,” Thomas said. “They really help you throughout school, tutoring and stuff. They really take that serious.”
Thomas plans to take his official visit to Wake Forest in June and remain locked in with the Deacons as he attempts to fulfill his goals over his final prep season: an all-state first team selection and a state championship.