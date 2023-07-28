After winning the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a score of 271 (13 under), Sea Island’s Brian Harman returned home with a surprise arrival from those who know him best.

“Yeah it’s so cool, it warms my heart to see everybody here,” Harman said of the surprise. “My wife planned it out pretty good. I was kind of thinking we would just go home and not see anybody. Thrilled that everybody came out, it was really awesome.”

