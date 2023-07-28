After winning the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club with a score of 271 (13 under), Sea Island’s Brian Harman returned home with a surprise arrival from those who know him best.
“Yeah it’s so cool, it warms my heart to see everybody here,” Harman said of the surprise. “My wife planned it out pretty good. I was kind of thinking we would just go home and not see anybody. Thrilled that everybody came out, it was really awesome.”
Walking off the plane at the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport tarmac with his daughter Cooper and son Walter leading the way, Harman walked down the steps with the Claret Jug in his right arm and his 1-year-old son Jack in his left arm. Cracking a big smile as he saw the crowd, The Champion Golfer of the Year hoisted the Claret Jug in celebration as cheers rang from the porch and celebration began.
Posing for pictures with those who came out to congratulate him on becoming the Isles’ second Open Champion (Zach Johnson 2015), Harman walked around and spoke to everyone that has played a part in his time on the island.
Seeing the likes of PGA Tour players Davis Love III, Harris English, swing coach Justin Parsons, Sea Island President & CEO Scott Steilen, and many others, Harman spoke of what the last few days have been like as a major champion.
“Last three or four days have been really nice, it was nice to be secluded up there on the lake (Syracuse, NY.),” Harman said. “But it is nice to get back and see such familiar faces and get to celebrate a little bit.”
One of those familiar faces is a fellow University of Georgia grad and close friend in English, who had the opportunity to experience a portion of the iconic win up close.
“I was rooming with him all week leading into it and I missed the cut and I saw that he was leading it and I had a week-old baby that I had to get back to,” English said. ”When I got back to the island watching it, I had a good feeling about it. He was playing amazing golf, and it was really cool to see him get it done.
As champagne and beers were passed around to share the moment, Harman chugged Coors Light out of the Claret Jug before the celebration began and drinks flowed out of the Claret Jug.
Harman said he received hundreds of text messages throughout the tournament, and he highlighted how great it was to hear that the course he calls home put together something to watch a moment in history.
“I just got a lot of texts from my home club down here at Sea Island, people coming together and watching it to me that’s just really really neat,” Harman said “The guys coordinated and watched me play on Sunday was really neat.”
After the win last Sunday, Harman said he is going to enjoy the moment and prepare his focus on the FedEx Cup Playoffs that begin on August 7 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.