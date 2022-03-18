Rainy days won’t damper the Buccaneers any longer.
McIntosh County Academy has become one of the few Class A programs in the state that can boast a claim to an indoor practice facility — the brainchild of head football coach Bradley Warren and blessed by the board of education.
When Warren first approached superintendent Dr. Jim Pulos and the board of education about his idea for the indoor practice facility, the plan was originally for a separate outdoor multipurpose center, but due to the pandemic and consequential increase in construction costs, MCA was forced to pivot.
Instead, the school repurposed some seldom used space just off from the gym.
“It was being used one time a year in the winter for wrestling,” Warren said. “We’ve got a nicer area we can do wrestling, and we can do it here. I’m going to have a mat in that location and this one here.
“It was just being used for wrestling part of the year, and the other time, it was just like a junk storage room. A catch-all. We cleared the room, and lo and behold, we have an indoor facility.”
Measuring off the potential practice space, the vision began to come together for Warren.
Artificial indoor turf covers every square inch of the 24x34-yard arena, and padding will be added on the walls throughout. The sloping ceiling measures over 15 feet at its peak down to 12 feet on the opposite end.
“You can throw some shorter type route in here if you wanted to, but most of your individual position work, fundamental work, offense/defensive line work, cone work, bag work, you can do all that in here,” Warren said.
But the facility won’t be limited to use by the football team. Batting nets and wrestling mats will be housed on site as well, providing a practice space for any of McIntosh County Academy’s athletes.
The primary benefit of the indoor practice facility will be to provide the Buccaneers a safe haven to continue working on days that would otherwise be cut short due to inclement weather. In South Georgia, the heat index can also be a factor in keeping teams off the practice field during the dog days of summer.
“If the wet bulb reading is too hot, instead of sitting and looking at film all the time, we can start working here,” Warren said.
Warren has consistently worked to raise the bar for the Buccaneers since arriving back to MCA ahead of the 2019 season.
Warren coached McIntosh to a 27-11 record over three seasons in his first stint in Darien from 1999-2001. The Buccaneers were just 23-33 over six years prior to Warren’s return, and the program had hosted just three playoff games since 2007.
After missing the playoffs for two consecutive years, MCA returned to the postseason in Warren’s first year back at the helm, and the Buccaneers have played a playoff game at The Ship each of the past three seasons.
Now, McIntosh County Academy is set to officially christen its new indoor practice facility with its first workout Monday.
“I don’t know many (Class) As that have that, so we’re pretty excited about it,” Warren said. “I’m very thankful for the board, Dr. Pulos, and the community that made this happen. It’s pretty cool.”