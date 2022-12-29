The News’ 2022-23 All-Area Football Team
Some of the top players from around the southeast make up 2022 The Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team, which covers athletes from Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
Brunswick High, Glynn Academy, Frederica Academy, McIntosh County Academy and Camden each qualified for the state playoffs with three of those teams entering the postseason as region champions.
The team includes our MVP, the dynamic Terry Mitchell of Brunswick High, prodigious Frederica Academy running back Jordan Triplett as Offensive Player of the Year, the ferocious Defensive Player of the Year in Brunswick’s Devin Smith, and McIntosh County Academy’s Bradley Warren as the area’s Coach of the Year.
QUARTERBACK
Tyler Devlin, Glynn Academy: The senior quarterback threw for 1,008 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Not afraid to put his body on the line, Devlin rushed for 200 yards and six touchdowns to propel Glynn to the playoffs.
J.R. Elkins, Brunswick High: In his first year at quarterback for the Pirates, the junior completed 55% of his passes and threw for 1,503 yards and 19 touchdowns to seven interceptions while leading the team to a Region 2-6A title.
RUNNING BACK
Greg Peacock, Glynn Academy: The explosive tailback rushed for 1,037 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 164 yards receiving and two touchdowns. The sophomore has already picked up Power 5 offers from Florida State and Virginia Tech.
Jamarious Towns, Brunswick High: Recovered from an injury to emerge as the Pirates’ leading rusher with 679 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
JaReese Campbell, McIntosh County Academy: Despite missing two games to injury, the senior led the Region 3-A, Division 2 champion Buccaneers with 1,008 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while tallying 21 tackles and three interceptions — one going for a score — at linebacker.
Jaden Dailey, Camden County: The junior led the Wildcats with 962 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. He also added 101 receiving yards on six catches.
WIDE RECEIVER
David Prince, Glynn Academy: The 6-foot-5 junior broke out as the Terrors’ top receiver, finishing the campaign with 28 catches for 607 yards and seven touchdowns.
Jayden Drayton, Brunswick High: The University of Pennsylvania signee rushed for 430 yards on the ground and caught 17 passes for 303 receiving yards with 13 total touchdowns to cap off his prep career.
TIGHT END
Hank Noonan, Glynn Academy: The senior H-back was a reliable offensive weapon for the Terrors, recording 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns and adding 238 more yards on the ground.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jamal Merriweather, Brunswick High: The senior tackle anchored the right side of a dominant Pirates offensive line that helped the team rush for 2,489 yards at 6.3 yards per carry, and began to pick up Division I offers.
John McCleod, Glynn Academy: A senior leader for the Red Terrors, McCleod played both sides of the ball. On the offensive side, he helped Glynn accumulate 2,688 yards of offense and 32 touchdowns. Playing on the defensive line, McCleod picked up important tackles with a game-winning sack against Evans.
Danny Thomas, McIntosh County Academy: Helped pave the way for a Buccaneers offense that rushed for 237 yards a game and 39 touchdowns on the season.
Sam Norris, Frederica Academy: The senior leader of the GIAA District 2-4A/3A champion Knights in the trenches, Norris missed a few games with an injury, but his return sparked a second-half surge that saw the team average 42 points and 456 rushing yards per game en route to a region title.
Gavin Wright, Camden County: The All-Region 1-7A selection helped power the Wildcats wing-T attack to 2,957 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Ka’Shawn Thomas, Brunswick High: The Wake Forest commit manned the middle for a Pirates defense that held teams to fewer than 15 points per game — tallying 54 tackles, five tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.
Jordan Jimmerson, Brunswick High: The senior tallied 44 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks along a dominant Pirates defensive line.
Xzavia Cummings, Glynn Academy: The senior defensive lineman racked up more than 20 tackles on the season, including four tackles for a loss and a sack in the middle of the Terrors’ defense.
DeNigel Cooper, Camden County: The junior finished with 52 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble for the Wildcats.
David Irons, McIntosh County Academy: The sophomore broke out onto the scene for the Buccaneers, tallying 59 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and a blocked field goal.
LINEBACKER
Lake Linton, McIntosh County Academy: The Region 2-3A, Division II co-Defensive Player of the Year led the team in tackling for the second consecutive year, finishing with 102 stops, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
Da’Vontae Lang, Glynn Academy: The junior led the Terrors with 84 tackles in addition to two tackles for a loss, a sack, two fumble recoveries and three total touchdowns.
Lionel Twitty, Brunswick High: The senior outside linebacker recorded 50 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack and a crucial fourth-down pass deflection for a dominant Pirates defense.
Jake Lindsey, Camden County: The Region 1-7A Athlete of the Year and Army commit led the Wildcats with 158 total tackles and and 16 tackles for a loss in addition to three sacks, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Hamp Thompson, Frederica Academy: All over the field, the junior racked up 140 tackles in 11 games for the Knights.
DEFENSIVE BACK
Keon Leggett, Brunswick High: The Pirates’ top cover corner notched 30 tackles, one tackle for loss, forced a fumble and two interceptions as a senior for a defense that held opponents to 14.7 points per game.
Tyre Young, Camden County: The ball-hawking senior with a list of Division I offers pulled down six interceptions and deflected another four while adding 44 tackles.
Tavion Gadson, Brunswick High: A reserve player entering the season, injuries forced Gadson into the lineup, and the junior rose to the challenge, totaling 36 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Neo West, McIntosh County Academy: Signal caller for the Buccaneers’ offense, the sophomore also earned first-team all-region selection at safety, where he came up with 56 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
ATHLETE
Ivan Johnson, Brunswick High: A playmaker on both sides of the ball, the senior rushed for 457 yards and four touchdowns while serving as the Pirates’ starting safety, where he notched 44 total tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Ja’Marley Riddle, Camden County: The do-it-all junior tallied 1,321 all-purpose yards — 568 rushing, 377 on kick returns, 278 on punt returns, and 98 receiving — and scored nine times.
SPECIALIST
Kody Arnold, Glynn Academy: The Region 2-6A Special Teams Player of the Year made three field goals, connected on 32/35 of his extra points, and had 39/46 of his kickoffs touchback. As a punter, he averaged 41.8 yards and had 25 downed inside the 20.
Gabe Caison, Camden County: A junior, the Wildcat connected on 9-of-11 field goal attempts and 40-of-41 extra point tries while notching a touchback on 27 of 61 kickoffs, averaging 54.7 yards.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brunswick High: River Creel, defensive lineman; Joshua Walker, offensive lineman; Eli Smith, offensive lineman; Caleb Butler, tight end; McClain Fineran, kicker; Zion Turner, linebacker; Heze Kent, tight end; Anthony Bautistia, defensive lineman; Quan Gibson, offensive lineman; Kevin Thomas, wide receiver; William Heck, running back; DJ Riley, defensive back.
Camden County: Quan Floyd, running back; Saige Roche, receiver; Dylan Higginbotham, defensive lineman; Cameron Chandler, tight end; Cayden Thompson, offensive lineman; Zachary Owens, offensive lineman; Cooper Thornhill, linebacker; Xavier Holzenforf, defensive back; Deonte Cole, running back; Ian Pederson, linebacker.
Frederica Academy: Sutton Ellis, quarterback; Sean Mooney, defensive lineman/tight end; Blake Holloway, defensive back; Rico Holmes, running back/defensive back; Kwon Vaughn, receiver; Hayes Carter, linebacker.
Glynn Academy: David Stanphill, longsnapper; Max Poysky, offensive lineman; Ryan Schuenaman, Glynn Academy; Bruce Edwards, defensive back; Jayden Ellis, defensive back; Daniel Smiley, linebacker; Trent Tankersley, linebacker; Jack Hunt, offensive lineman; Eddren Jackson, offensive line; Gavin Wells, defensive back.
McIntosh County Academy: TyReese Campbell, defensive lineman; LaDerrious West, linebacker; TJ Reed, defensive back; Jaylen Dallas, athlete; Blake Taylor, punter; Daniel Rush, offensive lineman; Deondray Bacon, running back; DeMonte Stokes, defensive back.