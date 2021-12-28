The News’ 2021-22 All-Area Football Team
Another exciting football season in the state of Georgia is in the books, and we saw several standout performances from players across Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties as each of the five teams in our coverage area advanced to the postseason.
Some of the top players from around the southeast make up 2021 The Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team.
The team includes our MVP, Brunswick High’s Chuckobe Hill, Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Triplett from Frederica, and Defensive Player of the Year, Brunswick’s Ka’Shawn Thomas. Brunswick head coach Sean Pender is the area’s Coach of the Year.
QUARTERBACK
Tyler Devlin, Glynn Academy: In his first year at quarterback for the Terrors, the junior completed 53% of his passes and threw for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns to only five interceptions.
RUNNING BACKS
Jamie Felix, Camden County: The Wildcats’ leading rusher and the GHSA Region 1-7A Offensive Player of the Year racked up 1,206 all-purpose yards — 869 rushing yards, 111 receiving yards, and 226 return yards — and 15 touchdowns before signing with Georgia Tech on early signing day.
Ree Simmons, Brunswick High: A strong second punch in the Pirates’ running game, the senior rushed for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns while contributing on special teams.
Zech Ellis, Glynn Academy: Filled in as both a running back and slot receiver for the Terrors, finishing with 812 yards of total offense and eight total touchdowns.
Austin Crosby, McIntosh County Academy: The senior led the Buccaneers with 561 rushing yards despite playing just eight of 11 games before suffering a season-ending injury.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Tyson Rooks, Glynn Academy: Playing his first year of varsity football as a senior, the Terrors’ breakout shined in the playoff matchup against Langston Hughes, finishing the contest with six catches for 123 receiving yards and touchdown, as well as an interception, before signing with the University of Illinois during the early signing period.
Terry Mitchell, Brunswick High: The electric sophomore’s 33.2-yard average on kickoff returns led Class 6A, and he finished second on the Pirates with 911 all-purpose yards (550 receiving, 308 return, 53 rushing) after carving out a larger role.
David Prince, Glynn Academy: The Terrors’ sophomore had his best performance of the season in the team’s win over Winder-Barrow, finishing with 76 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick High: The Florida State signee locked down the blindside at left tackle for a Pirates offense that averaged 36.8 points per game, the sixth-most in Class 6A, and 341.8 total yards per game.
Jamal Merriweather, Brunswick High: The junior tackle anchored the right side of a dominant Pirates offensive line that helped the team rush for 2,489 yards at 6.3 yards per carry, and began to pick up Division I offers.
Sam Norris, Frederica Academy: The senior earned GISA All-Region 2-3A recognition for his role on an offensive line that paved the way for the Knights to average 224.2 rushing yards per game at 6.3 yards per carry.
Jaquez Randolph, Glynn Academy: Landed on the GHSA Region 2-6A All-Region first team as a senior for his contributions to an offense that averaged 20.5 points per game.
Noah DeMeritt, Camden County: A cornerstone on a Wildcats offensive line that earned a GHSA Region 1-7A All-Region selection as a senior for helping his team average 252.4 rushing yards at 6.9 yards per carry out of the wing-T.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Will Jones, McIntosh County Academy: The GHSA Region 3-A Public Defensive Player of the Year recorded 65 tackles, 10.0 tackles for a loss, and 3.0 sacks as a senior for a Buccaneers defense that held opponents to 13.5 points per contest while also rushing for 500 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns.
Devin Smith, Brunswick High: The sophomore broke out in a big way, recording 61 tackles and team-highs in tackles for a loss (16.0) and sacks (6.0) as the Pirates’ top pass rusher.
D.J. Clinch, Glynn Academy: The senior nose tackle earned GHSA All-Region 2-6A first team honors for anchoring the Terrors defense, including in the team’s playoff game against Langston Hughes that saw him record two sacks and three tackles for loss.
I’Man Davis, Camden County: The senior notched a team-high 12.0 tackles for a loss and 4.0 sacks for the Wildcats among his 83 total tackles, earning him GHSA All-Region 1-7A first team honors.
River Creel, Brunswick High: He made his way onto the GHSA All-Region 2-6A first team as a sophomore after recording 31 tackles, a sack and a blocked punt for the Pirates’ stingy defense.
LINEBACKERS
Quan Proctor, McIntosh County Academy: A GHSA Region 3-A Public first team member, the senior notched 48 tackles, 9.0 tackles for a loss, and 5.0 sacks while chipping in 345 rushing yards at 8.0 yards per carry.
Colton Seay, Glynn Academy: The senior linebacker landed on the GHSA All-Region 2-6A first team for the Terrors, with one of his brightest performances coming in the City Championship game that included a blocked punt returned for a touchdown.
Adam Mweemba, Brunswick High: The heart and soul of the Pirates’ defense, the senior tallied 73 tackles, 3.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions.
Jadin Jones, Camden County: The three-star prospect ecorded 73 tackles, 6.0 tackles for a loss, 1.0 sack, and an interception as a senior for the Wildcats.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Zach Andreu, Camden County: An GHSA All-Region 1-7A first team member as a senior, he led the Wildcats with 100 tackles to go along with 4.0 tackles for a loss and a team-high four interceptions.
Ivan Johnson, Brunswick High: The junior notched 60 tackles from his spot at safety, earning him GHSA All-Region 2-6A first team honors.
Bryce Reilly, Frederica Academy: Made 56 stops, forced a pair of fumbles, and picked off two passes for the Knights as a senior while chipping in 645 yards of total offense and four touchdowns.
JaReese Campbell, McIntosh County Academy: The junior strong safety recorded 36 tackles and 5.5 tackles for a loss for a Buccaneers defense that was among the best in Class A-Public.
ATHLETES
Jayden Drayton, Brunswick High: A multi-faceted tool for the Pirates, the junior made nine tackles as one of the team’s top corners, recorded 220 total yards and five touchdowns on offense, and tallied 368 combined kick and punt return yards.
Greg Peacock, Glynn Academy: The freshman burst onto the scene for the Terrors with a game against Statesboro that saw him rush for 183 yards and a score before going on to earn a place on the GHSA All-Region 2-6A first team.
SPECIALISTS
Adonis Coyle, Camden County: The Special Teams Player of the Year in GHSA Region 1-7A, the senior did it all for the Wildcats’ kicking game, making 25-of-27 point after tries and 8-of-12 field goals attempts, averaging 52.6 yards per kickoff, and booting 34 punts at an average of 35.2 yards with 11 downed inside the 20.
Kody Arnold, Glynn Academy: The junior showed off a cannon of a leg as the Terrors’ punter, booting the ball 47 times, covering 1,881 total yards — a 40-yard average — with 19 punts downed inside the 20.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brunswick High: Leon Chartlon, running back; River Creel, defensive lineman; Anthony Elvine, punter; Trey Elvine, tight end; McClain Fineran, kicker; Quan Gibson, offensive lineman; Nick Gray, defensive back; Jameer Lang, defensive lineman; Dreyton Laury, linebacker; Keon Leggett, defensive back; Pat Leggett, receiver; Derrick Smith, defensive back; Eli Smith, offensive lineman; Staffon Stanley, linebacker; Lionell Twitty, linebacker; Jonthan Welson, offensive lineman
Camden County: Khristian Dallas, defensive lineman; Dylan Higginbotham, defensive lineman; Nick Petiote; defensive back; Quinton Pinkney, defensive lineman; Brayden Ritz, running back; Cayden Thompson, offensive lineman; Cooper Thornhill, tight end; Collin Williams, linebacker; Will Wlodarczyk, offensive lineman; AJ Yarborough, defensive back; Tyler Yarborough, offensive lineman; Tyre Young, defensive back
Frederica Academy: Jacob Aiken, linebacker; Ashton Frankel, defensive line; Jon Phillip Spiers, tight end/linebacker; Hamp Thompson, linebacker; Thomas Veal, quarterback
Glynn Academy: Jack Hunt, offensive lineman; Caldon Mattox, defensive lineman; John McLeod, offensive lineman; Tate Rhodes, defensive back; Jonathan Sasser, kicker; DreShawn Stevens, linebacker; Kannum Warren defensive back
McIntosh County Academy: Deondray Bacon, defensive lineman; TyReese Campbell, defensive lineman; Lake Linton, linebacker; Will Philmore, quarterback; Colby Reed, defensive back; Jalen Rogers, defensive back; Daniel Rush, offensive lineman; Danny Thomas, offensive lineman