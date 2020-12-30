The News’ 2020-21 All-Area Football Team
This was surely a year to remember. A global pandemic threatened the fall semester, but the strength and perseverance of athletes and coaches all around the state ensured football would be played — and we’re sure glad it was. There were several standout performances from players across Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
The Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team honors those players.
The team includes our MVP, McIntosh County Academy running back Trenton Johnson, Offensive Player of the Year Tyrease Jones of Brunswick High, and Defensive Player of the Year, Glynn Academy’s Miles Smith. Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick is the area’s Coach of the Year.
QUARTERBACK
K.J. Lee, Brunswick High: Stepped into the starting role for the Pirates as a senior and completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.
T.J. Lewis, Glynn Academy: The Louisville commit rushed for 1,198 yards and 15 scores in addition to throwing for 652 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions as the senior signal caller in the Terrors’ single wing offense.
RUNNING BACKS
Caden Hutchinson, Glynn Academy: The Terrors’ second-leading rusher with 693 yards and eight touchdowns. The senior also added 125 yards and two more scores on six receptions.
Khamori Simmons, Brunswick High: The junior took over as the Pirates’ lead back after an early injury and ran for 1,176 yards and 10 touchdowns at 6.6 yards per carry.
Jordan Triplett, Frederica Academy: A freshman phenom that rushed for 1,775 yards and 21 touchdowns at 8.4 yards per carry. Led the Knights to the GISA state championship game with five 200-yard performances in his final seven games.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Xavier Bean, Brunswick High: Caught a team-high 44 passes as a senior for 561 yards and three scores.
Deonte’ Cole, Camden County: Sophomore led Wildcats in receptions (42), receiving yards (633) and receiving touchdowns (seven).
Shawn Hardy, Camden County: Nebraska commit hauled in 29 passes for 446 yards and three scores in just seven games.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Kanaya Charlton, Brunswick High: A junior with a score of Division I offers, he was a road grater for a Pirates team that averaged 188 rushing yards per game at 5.7 yards per carry.
Caleb Cook, Brunswick High: The Georgia Southern commit was part of a Pirates offensive line that blocked for a unit that averaged 365.8 yards and 28.8 points per game. Also made 17 tackles while playing part time on the defensive line.
Micah Morris, Camden County: A consensus top 10 offensive tackle prospect in the nation, the senior anchored the Wildcats’ offensive line in his final season before moving on to play for the University of Georgia.
Nick Munchinson, Glynn Academy: The centerpiece of a Terrors offensive line that paved the way for the single-wing offense to rush for 26 touchdowns and 2,894 yards at 6.6 yards per carry.
Garrett Squire, Frederica Academy: An GISA All-State selection for his work on the Knights’ offensive front. The senior helped open up holes for a running game that averaged 209 yards on the ground.
DEFENSIVE LINE
D’Marius Clinch, Glynn Academy: Notched a team-high 10 tackles for a loss and 47 total stops for a Terrors defense that held opposing offenses to 15 points per game.
Will Counts, Frederica Academy: An GISA All-State selection, the senior recorded 46 tackles, including 11 tackles for a loss.
Kaleb Hampton, Brunswick High: Anchored the Pirates’ defensive line and finished his senior season with 50 tackles, including six tackles for a loss, a team-high five sacks, and a forced fumble.
Will Jones, McIntosh County Academy: The Buccaneers’ pass-rushing dynamo recorded eight sacks and 16 quarterback pressures in addition to 12 tackles for a loss among his 58 total stops. The junior also ran for two scores.
Hudson Tucker, Camden County: A sack artist that lived in opposing backfields, the senior recorded 14 sacks and nine tackles for a loss among his 57 tackles. He also forced three fumbles.
LINEBACKERS
Camron Crump, Brunswick High: Made a team-high 101 total tackles and five tackles for a loss on a Pirates’ ‘Black Flag’ defense that held opponents to 18.4 points per game.
Joshua Elliott, Frederica Academy: One of the Knights’ dynamic duo of linebackers, the senior GISA All-State selection capped off his career with a 90-tackle season that saw him record four sacks and force a fumble.
Jadin Jones, Camden County: The junior tallied a team-high 77 tackles, including six tackles for a loss and four sacks, and blocked a field goal.
Josh Meadows, Frederica Academy: Another GISA All-State linebacker for the Knights, the senior tallied 91 stops on the season, 10 tackles for a loss, and an interception. He also blocked three punts.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Keith Giddens, Camden County: A menace in the Wildcats’ secondary, the junior came up with four interceptions, and defensed seven more passes while making 50 tackles.
D’Marion Hayes, Glynn Academy: Playing in first varsity season, the senior lined up as one of the Terrors’ primary corners in a stingy secondary and made 15 tackles.
Khay Loyd, McIntosh County Academy: A 6-foot-1 shutdown corner for the Buccaneers that committed to Division 1 Army following his senior campaign.
Amarion Whitfield, Brunswick High: Excelled in his first season as the Pirates’ full-time cornerback. Quarterbacks rarely through the seniors way, but he still made 26 tackles, including three tackles for a loss.
ATHLETES
JaReese Campbell, McIntosh County Academy: Racked up 541 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as the Buccaneers’ wingback. The sophomore also recorded team highs with 109 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.
Jayden Drayton, Glynn Academy: The sophomore did a little bit of everything for the Terrors: rushing for 322 yards, tallying another 149 yards on 13 receptions, and completing 3 of 4 passes for 141 yards for four total touchdowns. He was also the team’s top defensive back, notching two interceptions and 11 total pass breakups at cornerback.
SPECIALISTS
Seth Maxwell, McIntosh County Academy: Averaged 39.3 yards on 23 punts, six of which dropped inside the 20. The senior special teams ace also hit on 24 of 29 extra point attempts and notched three touchbacks on 34 kickoffs.
Kyle Rehberg, Brunswick High: The senior hit on 4 of 5 field goal attempts — the longest coming from 38 yards — and 35 of 39 point-after tries for the Pirates.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brunswick High: Anthony Elvine, punter; DeVante Gadson, defensive back; Quan Gibson, offensive lineman; Chuckobe Hill, running back; Keon Leggett, defensive back; David Newbauer, offensive lineman; Zane Rosenbaum, linebacker; Kayshawn Thomas, defensive lineman; A.J. Wilson, linebacker
Camden County: Micah Ballard, offensive lineman; Joshua Brown, quarterback; Skyler Courson, punter; Jaden Dailey, running back; Noah DeMerritt, offensive lineman; Jamie Felix, running back; DeTerias Glover, defensive lineman; Daryl Williams, linebacker; Trevin Winn; defensive back
Frederica Academy: Eli Fritchman, receiver/defensive back; Kyle Perez, running back; Jaiden Rose-Scally, receiver/defensive back; Will Thompson, linebacker
Glynn Academy: Nick Demarzo, offensive lineman; Dayen Marat, linebacker; Tywon Melvin, linebacker; Jaiden Miller, defensive back; Gage Roof, defensive lineman; Ryan Seay, tight end; Jayden Turner, defensive lineman; Na’Verious Williams, wide receiver/defensive back
McIntosh County Academy: Ryan Burkhart, defensive lineman; Austin Crosby, linebacker/running back; Quan Proctor, linebacker/running back; Colby Reed, defensive back; Daniel Rush, offensive lineman; Miles Wood, linebacker/running back