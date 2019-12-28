This year was a remarkable year for football in Coastal Georgia. It was made possible by the tremendous individual performances of all the players across Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties.
The Brunswick News’ Coastal Georgia All-Area Football Team honors those players. The team includes our MVP Chuckobe Hill and Defensive Player of the Year Devin Lafayette of Brunswick High and Offensive Player of the Year Nolan Grant of Glynn Academy. McIntosh County Academy’s Bradley Warren is the Coach of the Year.
QUARTERBACK
Logan Watson, Camden County: The Wildcats’ signal caller followed up an All-Area season last year with a senior campaign that saw him complete 63 percent of his passes for 1,708 yards and 21 touchdowns to five interceptions.
RUNNING BACKS
Jayden Drayton, Glynn Academy: A threat to take it the distance every time he touched the ball, the freshman averaged a ridiculous 11.8 yards per touch with 536 rushing yards on just 49 carries and three catches for 80 yards. His only pass attempt also went for 29 yards.
Jamie Felix, Camden County: The team’s leading rusher as a sophomore with 767 yards and 11 touchdowns in addition to 14 catches for 162 yards and another score.
Trenton Johnson, McIntosh County Academy: Racked up a whopping 1,061 yards and 17 touchdowns as the primary ballcarrier in the Buccaneers’ wing-T attack.
Khamori Simmons, Brunswick High: The lightning to the MVP’s thunder, the sophomore rushed for 659 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.5 yards per carry while additionally racking up 208 yards and two scores on just eight catches.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Che’querdo Foy, Brunswick High: The Pirates’ leading receiver, the senior acted as a big-play threat, averaging 15.6 yards on 42 catches for 655 yards and four touchdowns.
Shawn Hardy, Camden County: The Division I recruit led the Wildcats in receiving for the second consecutive season with 562 yards and seven touchdowns on 33 receptions.
Chamar Roberts, Camden County: The senior only caught 18 passes for the Wildcats, but he made them count, recording 431 yards and eight touchdowns, including a 92-yard score.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Caleb Cook, Brunswick High: An All Region 1-6A first team member for his work on an offensive line that helped the Pirates rush for 1,987 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Joshua Elliott, Frederica Academy: For the second year in a row, Elliott was the Knights’ best offensive lineman, and he also made 38 tackles with three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble on the defensive side of the ball.
Azavon Lawton, McIntosh County Academy: Part of an offensive line that allowed the wing-T to thrive to the tune of 2,443 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground at ana average of 5.8 yards per carry.
Micah Morris, Camden County: A top 5-rated offensive tackle in the state by most recruiting sites, the 6-foot-4, 316-pound junior anchored the Wildcats’ offensive line.
Drez Wilcox, Glynn Academy: Tabbed to the All Region 1-6A first team for his part in anchoring an offense that averaged 210 rushing yards at 6.1 yards per carry and 27.5 points per game.
DEFENSIVE LINE
Justin Akra, Brunswick: An All-Area team member a year ago as well, Akra improved on last season’s numbers and finished with 38 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and four sacks.
Josh Amerson, McIntosh County Academy: An All Region 3-A, Division A first team selection that notched 24 tackles for a loss.
Jordan Swain, Glynn Academy: A defensive lineman by trade, the senior also filled in on the Terrors’ offensive line out of necessity, earning him a spot on the all-region first team.
Hudson Tucker, Camden County: Lived behind the line of scrimmage where he made seven of his 28 tackles on the season for a loss, in addition to six sacks and 10 quarterback hurries.
LINEBACKERS
Ryne Buckley, Brunswick High: A stalwart on a banged up Pirates defense, he led the team with 80 tackles while recovering three fumbles and intercepting a pass.
Desmond Fogle, Camden County: Led the Wildcats with 99 total tackles, six coming behind the line of scrimmage, in addition to two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Josh Meadows, Frederica Academy: The all-region selection tallied 68 tackles, four tackles for a loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble while also catching 10 passes for 102 yards and a score on offense.
Derrick Sinegal Jr., Camden County: Part of a fierce duo in Kingsland, the senior recorded 86 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
Miles Wood, McIntosh County Academy: The leader of a resurgent Buccaneers defense that pitched three shutouts and held opponents to 19 points per game, the lowest figure in the region.
DEFENSIVE BACKS
Byron Bacon, Glynn Academy: Intercepted two passes and earned all-region honors for his role in the Terrors’ secondary.
Jordan Billups, Camden County: Voted to the All Region 1-7A first team, the senior made 44 tackles, defensed three passes, recovered two fumbles, and picked off a pass.
Khay Lloyd, McIntosh County Academy: Earned a sport on the All Region 3-A, Division A first team in recognition of his work locking down receivers in the Buccaneers’ secondary.
Freddie Towns, Brunswick High: A constant deterrent in the Pirates’ secondary, the corner also came up with an interception and forced a pair of fumbles.
ATHLETES
Denver Anthony, Frederica Academy: A true jack-of-all-trades for the Knights, the senior earning GISA All-State honors for a season that saw him average 9.1 yards per touch from scrimmage as he rushed for 798 yards and 12 touchdowns, and caught 24 passes for 373 yards and four more touchdowns. He also returned punts (nine returns, 161 yards) and kickoffs (10, 203) while recording 24 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.
Deke Jernigan, Frederica Academy: Another all-state honoree, the senior acted as the heart and soul, grinding out 528 physical yards and four touchdowns on 64 carries, catching six passes for 86 yards, and leading the team with 71 tackles, five for a loss, and three forced fumbles.
SPECIALISTS
Chase Gabriel, Glynn Academy: The senior provided more than stability for the Terrors — he was a legitimate weapon, kicking multiple field goals from 50 yards and beyond, and several more from 40-plus. He also ran in a touchdown on a fake, and played some receiver to help the Terrors blocking on the perimeter.
William Nettles, Camden County: The senior averaged 40 yards on 30 times — his longest going for 56 yards — and 11 dropped inside the 20 yard line. He also hit on 9-of-13 field goal attempts.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Brunswick High: Xavier Bean, tight end; Kanaya Charlton, offensive lineman; DeVante Gadson, defensive back; Anthony Mountain, quarterback; Xavier Ramsey, offensive lineman; AJ Wilson, linebacker; Kyle Rehberg, punter
Camden County: Micah Ballard, offensive lineman; Hunter Guarino, defensive lineman; Michael Holmes, defensive back; Virgil Radford, linebacker; Chamar Roberts, receiver; Andre Rogers, tight end; Daryl Williams, running back
Frederica Academy: Avery Cobb, defensive back; Will Counts, offensive/defensive lineman; Will Thompson, linebacker
Glynn Academy: James Dyal, defensive lineman; Nick Demarzo, offensive lineman; Jujuan Floyd, defensive back; Cayden Hutchinson, running back; TJ Lewis, quarterback; Nick Muchinson, offensive lineman; Jaiden Miller, defensive back; Miles Smith, linebacker
McIntosh County Academy: Austin Crosby, linebacker; Will Jones, running back; Quan Proctor, defensive lineman; Spencer Rozier, offensive lineman