Glynn County Stadium will be the home of the next great prep football showcase.
The Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic — a three-day, seven-game event featuring top programs from two prep football hotbeds — was formally introduced Thursday at a press conference held at the stadium that will play host to the annual series.
A dream birthed by Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters as early as 2012, the event came together in a six-month span with the assistance of partners Baker’s Sport, Under Armour and Jacksonville news station WJXT, News4Jax.
“It’s really tough to financially prosper in high school athletics, and so this is going to give us an outlet to make more money for our student athletes and our teams, and to showcase our great facilities here in Brunswick,” Waters said. “That’s a relief to me to know that we’ll be able to bring in money that will directly go to our student athletes, but also just to feature our stadium, our community, the brand of football we play here. I think it’s going to be a win-win for everybody.”
Originally planned as a four-team showcase between local programs Brunswick High and Glynn Academy against competition from Florida, the Border Classic quickly grew into a spectacle rivaling the Corky Kell Classic.
As many as 30-35 teams inquired about playing in the event until the field was whittled into a seven-game lineup. McIntosh County Academy will kick off the series against West Nassau at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 before Glynn Academy takes the field for a matchup against Creekside at 8 p.m.
The action picks back up Friday, Sept. 9 when Charlton County collides with University Christian ahead of Brunswick High’s 8 p.m. contest against The Bolles School.
The series concludes Saturday, Sept. 10 with a triple-feature beginning with a 2 p.m. matchup of two recent state champions in Fitzgerald and Madison County. At 5 p.m. Coffee County and St. Augustine will square off before Richmond Hill and Baker County cap off the weekend with an 8 p.m. kickoff.
It didn’t take long for the showcase to grow beyond the scope of what Waters first envisioned as a confluence of factors came together in perfect timing. Glynn County Athletics signed a contract with Under Armour and Baker’s Sports at the same time it made the decision to switch the grass field at Glynn County Stadiums to turf installed by FieldTurf, the company responsible for every turf surface in the NFL and MLS.
“I ran the idea to Under Armour and (Baker’s Sports founder Josh Baker), and they jumped on it immediately,” Waters said. “With their support, this thing just took off. Originally it was Glynn and Brunswick and Bolles and University, and it took off. I think we’re probably going to go from 14 teams and possibly grow it to possibly 18 or 20 here in two years.”
Under Armour team sales representative Dan Williams called the decision a “no-brainer” for the national sports equipment company as an opportunity to both grow the brand and high school athletics in the area.
Brunswick made for an attractive location for the series due to its proximity to the Florida/Georgia border and the facilities at Glynn County Stadium.
“I think the whole Florida/Georgia rivalry, I know (Bolles head coach Matt Toblin) said it — you’re getting great coaches, you’re getting great athletes, you’re getting a unique style of play that we can kind of showcase to the rest of the country,” Williams said.
A key component in doing that is WJXT, which will both air the air the games on local television as well as stream the contests on News4JAX+ to an online audience.
The opportunity to showcase one’s brand to football fans around the country is already an enticing perk for programs competing in the Border Classic, but going a step further, Under Armour has committed to providing gift bags to players and coaches from each team.
“You want to make it an event,” Williams said. “You want to make it something where not only the kids, but I can promise you, other teams are going to want to be a part of it once they hear everything that Baker’s is doing, what Steve is doing with Glynn County Athletics, what we’re doing on our side of things. We want to make this an event — (Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo) talked about what they were doing in north Georgia — let’s do something here in south Georgia.”