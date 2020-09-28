High school is supposed to be about the experience. While grades are essential, something that seems to have gone to the wayside is school spirit.
With so much negativity going on globally, these kids can still come together on Friday nights and have some normalcy, speaks wonders. It's inspiring.
At Brunswick High, the Blue Crew has something else to say about it. This year has shown us so much can be taken in a flash, so the Blue Crew seniors wanted to live out each Friday night like it’s their last.
With the help and support from their sponsor Erica Grady, principal Slade Turner and football coach Sean Pender, this group has worked through every adversity to be that extra energy on Friday night.
“The thing that's good about the student section is — one it brings back school spirit. I think that's something that's missing today,” Pender said. “ When you have a student section getting after it shows that high energy, a band that shows the energy you put that all together and the kids feed off. That helps get that extra little lift, which I think is very important in high school football. It's awesome.”
There is a group of 10 Brunswick High seniors in charge of the Blue Crew, and they’ve all made it a point to be more organized and bring back the importance of cheering for your school on a Friday night.
The News talked with Matthew Metty, Mackenzie Cox, Emily McDonald, Skiles Tawney, Abby Miller, Sammy Bear, Riley Godwin, Prachi Patel, Brent Wilson and Adam Smallwood, getting a look into being part of the Blue Crew.
“We wanted to make it more organized and outdo some of the previous classes,” Cox said. “Last year, in the middle of the season, we had a teacher kind of take it over. So this summer, we assigned some Blue Crew senior reps. We also want to give underclassmen like a guideline of what to do when they're seniors to keep this going.
“I feel like one of our goals by the end of this year is that there's a lot more underclassmen participation. Anybody that wants to go to a game and sit in the student section can sit in the Blue Crew."
This group of seniors has had a ton taken away from them, and the fact they have games on Friday night makes them happy. Even though they won’t likely get to have a homecoming dance or even a prom, they don’t care.
“You kind of cry about it, and then you get over here — like what can you do,” the group said. “Just try to make the best out of it.”
Every week, this group meets up at 6 p.m. to paint up the guys and tailgate. At seven, they walk into the stadium together. Seniors get the first two rows, then juniors, sophomores and finally freshmen.
All this planning started back in the summer what their themes would be, and so far, they’ve done an American theme for 9/11 and military stop out childhood cancer for Benedictine.
They’ve got some other cool ideas, especially for the city championship against cross-town foes Glynn Academy. They want to set a precedent for the classes to come to have bragging rights about their student section.
This group is also full of other athletes, including golf, baseball, cross country and soccer. These athletes know that the Blue Crew and other athletes will come to their games if they support the football team.
“When one sport does good, typically a lot of other sports start doing good because it's like momentum,” Tawney said. “You started doing good the beginning of the year — It sets like a path, and it boosts morale. Overall you don't want your school to look bad. I think that's one motivation for us — we don't want to be that school.”
While the students do the work and make sure each other is accountable, their sponsor, Grady, is there to make sure it can get approved. This group said they wouldn’t be where they are without her.
“We love Mrs. Grady. We’d only have like two rows without her,” Miller said. “She cares. It's not something that she was just thrown into. She knew that she could make it better. So she said that she was going to do it. And if it were anyone else running it, it wouldn't be as successful. She goes out of her way for students."
Grady said it was vital for her to show these kids how important school spirit is. High school is a time to enjoy the experience, and while academics are huge, these Friday nights allow all students to get together and be part of the family.
“It's a time for those kids that come together from all walks of life,” Grady said. “You're not just sitting in an honors class anymore. You're not just sitting in a regular class or anything else like everybody is together for one common goal. That's the fun part about it to me is that the school comes together as a community.”
The football team’s motto is “all about the family,” and well, the Blue Crew is like an extended member.
“One of our big things that the kids have bought into is what Coach Vaughn said about you can't spell community without unity,” Grady said. “So that's what we've been about — that's been our philosophy. We've done it not just with the football team, but just in general with our community.”
That energy not only excites the crowd and student section but the players too. Regardless if they hear what is getting chanted, that energy exudes onto the football field — it’s contagious in a good way.
“They (football team) need us to be loud, us to distract, and they feed off of the energy,” Grady said. “They may not necessarily hear what we're saying, or the chanting. They may not know all that, but they feel the energy in it. That to me, if you can keep that momentum going on — that's our job.”
Being part of the Blue Crew isn’t about being popular or in certain cliques. Everyone is welcomed to sit in the section — with their masks, of course.
“It's definitely not preferred, but I'm going to sit in the student section my senior year regardless,” Miller said. “We're trying to make the best of our senior year, so I think this is helping make the most of what we have.”