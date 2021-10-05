Crewe members have changed, but the “Black Flag” is saltier than ever. Brunswick High defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder has led the development of a defensive identity that has the unit playing some of the best ball of any Pirates team in two decades.
Through six games, Brunswick has allowed just 13.0 points per contest, which is the eighth-fewest in Class 6A this season, and the lowest figure for any Pirates defense since the 1999 state runners up held opposing offenses to 6.7 points per game.
Making the defensive evolution all the more impressive is the fact it has come on the heels of replacing seven starters from that side of the ball a year ago.
Brunswick graduated its entire linebacking corps in AJ Wilson, Zane Rosenbaum, Cameron Crump and Bryce Morris, top corner Amarion Whitfield, safety Devontae Gadson and defensive lineman Kaleb Hampton. The seven combined to tally 395 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, and five all-region selections last season for a defense that held teams to 18.6 points per game.
But Brunswick hasn’t skipped a beat this season, likely due to maturation that began in 2020, and transitioned into the spring.
Key starters like Adam Mweemba, Staffon Stanley, Derrick Smith and River Creel walked last season so they could hit the ground running for the Pirates in 2021.
“I look at last year, and we really developed a lot of our kids, and they got some quality time during some varsity games,” Tedder said. “So they just went from doing basically spot play to now they’re starters. It’s really worked out for us. It’s really been a great experience as far as getting our kids ready to play, even when they’re young, and then the following year they’ll be ready to go and be a full-fledged starter.”
Last year, the Pirates looked to incorporate a new defense in Tedder’s second season as defensive coordinator before the global pandemic struck, leaving the team without an offseason. The team managed the best it could, but Brunswick was forced to do much of its work on the fly.
With a full offseason this year, the Pirates went back to basics on defense, and Tedder believes those sessions shaped the foundation of his unit’s success this season.
Mweemba is the perfect example of a player that made the most of his opportunities. After recording 38 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles as a junior, Mweemba took his game to the next level over the offseason.
Five games through his senior season, Mweemba leads the Pirates with 42 tackles as he’s established himself as the heart of the defense. In the City Championship game, Mweemba intercepted a pass on Glynn Academy’s opening possession to set up Brunswick’s first score.
“Adam has really become the quarterback of the defense, to be honest with you,” Tedder said. “He puts a lot of time into watching film. He’s able to diagnose the formation, and have a sense of what could be ran on that play. He’s really stepped it up.”
With 29 tackles on the season, Staffon Stanley has also thrived in a larger role at inside linebacker, as has junior Lionell Twitty with 17 tackles from outside linebacker. Outside linebacker Devin Smith has also burst onto the scene this season; the 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore has recorded 38 tackles and a team-high nine tackles for a loss and two sacks.
“They’ve really panned out this year,” Tedder said. “I think Devin is going to blossom into something really special, and Lionel Twitty has figured some things out — his play has definitely improved over the last couple of weeks. We’re just hoping that continues in the right direction.”
Derrick Smith and Keon Leggett have taken to the starting roles at corner back, along with newcomer Jayden Drayton — though last week, the Pirates turned to senior JaShawn Wilson and sophomore Tyler Sams for snaps with injuries in the secondary.
Nick Gray has been a crucial player for the Pirates at safety, and his backfield mate Ivan Johnson may be one of the most important returning starters from a defense that also included four-star defensive tackle prospect Ka’Shawn Thomas.
“We had a great DB guy with Devontae Gadson, and he left and the next thing was, ‘OK, who is going to be the guy on the backend?’” Tedder said. “To me, that’s the position, if the ball is thrown and you get beat, everyone sees it.
“But Ivan does a really good job as far as getting us lined up on the backend, making the calls, making the checks. Over the last couple of weeks, his game has improved, especially coming down and helping in the run fits. But like I said, he’s also done some really good stuff as far as helping our secondary.”