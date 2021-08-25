Twenty-one Pirates have been ranked by Rivals.com dating back to the turn of the millennium. None have been rated higher than Ka’Shawn Thomas.
Brunswick High’s junior defensive tackle was recently slotted as the fifth-best player in the nation at his position among the Class of 2023, and 163rd overall. Fellow four-star prospect Warren McClendon ranked 167th in the country when he officially signed with the University of Georgia in 2019.
In fact, Thomas joins McClendon and NFL defensive back Justin Coleman (who was ranked 220th in the country) as the only Pirates to receive four-star ratings from the prominent recruiting service since its launch in 1998.
Thomas’ leap into the rankings comes on the heels of a sophomore season that saw him record 44 tackles, two sacks and a safety in the middle of Brunswick’s defensive line. But it was a standout summer that really propelled Thomas after shining at multiple camps and showcases around the southeast.
Up against some of the top players in the country at Florida State, Valdosta State and Auburn, Thomas consistently established himself as a top performer, taking full advantage of the opportunity to show scouts how he stacked up to the competition.
“It motivated me a lot,” Thomas said. “Those guys are already there and all that. They already had big time offers. I didn’t have none of that going in, so I had to show them that I could do what they can do.
“There were guys 6’8, 6’5 — I’m only six foot — so I had to show them what I can do. I can play like I’m 6’5.”
At 6-feet, 300 pounds, Thomas’ stature actually works against him on the recruiting trail where top defensive tackle prospects are frequently listed between 6’3 and 6’6.
Of the five classes from 2019 through 2023, Thomas is one of only three defensive tackles shorter than 6’3 among the 50 players that received top 10 rankings from Rivals. He wears that fact as a badge of honor.
“I’m probably the only four-star that’s six foot; everybody else is like 6-3 and above,” Thomas said. “I’m pretty happy about that.”
What Thomas lacks in traditional size, he’s made up for in his agility and ability to generate power. His first step received praise from scouts on the defensive side of the ball.
And though he hasn’t played on the offensive line since filling at guard as an injury replacement, Thomas also flashed his latent and flexibility in the offensive interior at the various showcases.
As major Division I programs often adhere to strict size and weight standards, Brunswick head coach Sean Pender believes one of the keys to Thomas’ recruitment lies in honing his intangible skills.
“He’s done a tremendous job as far as his growth,” Pender said. “We still want more out of him. I think he’s capable of doing even more than we’ve seen so far. The kid has that charismatic personality, which makes him a natural leader, but what does he do with that leadership ability? Where’s the character aspect of it? We’re working on it.
“I think he’s a pretty good character kid. We’re trying to get him to be a great character kid. We’re trying to get him to keep pursuing that — don’t be content with where he’s at.”
Thomas has received the message. Like most juniors, Thomas has stepped into a leadership role as he’s become one of the upperclassmen on the Pirates, pushing the young players around him to put in the work with assistant coach Johnny Butts on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom.
The recruitment process is an exciting time, especially when offers are rolling in from Auburn, South Carolina and Georgia Tech, as they are for Thomas.
But for now, a championship is the only thing on Thomas’ mind, as demonstrated in Brunswick’s win over No. 4 Pierce County last week.
Thomas made six tackles, including a key third-down stop that set up a touchdown just before halftime. As long as Thomas continues to crank out those kind of performances, the rest will take care of itself out in time.
“I’m not trying to think about it,” Thomas said. “But it’s good to know people are recognizing my work, what I’ve been doing in the summer and all that.”