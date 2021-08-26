As the 2021 Korn Ferry enters the final weeks of the playoffs and golfers earn the beloved PGA Tour cards, a new wave of golfers start their journeys to reach the Korn Ferry Tour.
First, golfers from all over the country have to start in the pre-qualifying sections to earn the opportunity to move onto the next stages.
“We’ve hosted now for our 10th year,” said Brunswick Country Club head professional Dan Hogan on Wednesday. “It’s something we asked for, and it helps that we did a pre-qualifier and a Monday qualifier for the McGladrey (RSM Classic) years ago.”
Hogan is in his 15th year as the head professional at Brunswick Country Club. In his time there, he has seen the Korn Ferry bring its qualifying school to the course.
“We were asked at that time if we would consider hosting Q school (pre-qualifying) and we said absolutely,” Hogan said. “We have been doing this for 10 years. It’s great and fun to see these young guys come out and they get better every year.”
As one of the six pre-qualifying locations for golfers to play in, it is Hogan’s understanding that golfers sign up as quickly as possible to find out where they will be competing.
“We are fortunate to be one of the six (locations),” Hogan said. “It’s a good deal, and the players that advance after this week will go to one of the first stage schools. They request where they like to go and it’s based on demand and sign up. Those that advance will go to the first stage and then it’s just trying to advance.”
The Brunswick Country Club had 74 golfers tee off this morning as they compete in a 54 hole tournament. Thirty-four players and ties will move onto the next stage of the Korn Ferry qualifying tournament.
After playing 54 holes in the qualifying rounds, the next three rounds will feature 72 hole tournaments to reach the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour.
For Hogan, he finds that the word of mouth from golfers has given his course an opportunity to be part of top-level golf tournaments.
“I think a lot of it is word of mouth,” Hogan said. “A lot of these guys have played here before. They will play in the pre-qualifier for the RSM now and the Monday qualifier.”
Hogan said this week is one of the easiest weeks of the year for himself and his staff.
“We have the Georgia Section pretty much overseeing it,” Hogan said. “We have a Korn Ferry Tour official here this week, Tom Hearn. Those guys with their staff and the volunteer rules officials out there. They basically run it and we help.”
Hogan’s help goes a long way as he runs back and forth filling ice chests, taking headshots of the golfers, and keeping track of scorecards through the round.
As the three-day tournament continues on through Friday, the weather around Southeast Georgia will play a factor in the qualifying round.
“It didn’t help that we had five and a half inches of rain in 22 hours,” Hogan said. “But it looks like we will get through today and see what mother nature brings us. She’s always the X factor.”
Scores for the qualifier are available to follow at BlueGolf.com.