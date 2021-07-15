With big man challenge and 7-on-7 trophies in hand, Brunswick High has officially completed its summer slate.
The Pirates came out on top of both events at its inaugural Gold Coast Championship on Thursday at the North Glynn Recreation Complex, closing the book on what head coach Sean Pender felt was an extremely successful offseason.
“I’m very proud of the way the boys competed today,” Pender said. “We started off slow; we were able to escape with some close wins, but we turned around and came on strong.
“You want to win whenever you’re talking about a tournament aspect, but on a day like this, it’s about getting the reps, and getting the extra practice — seeing different teams and competing against them. The longevity of the day, being able to keep playing hard even when you’re hot and tired. I’m definitely proud of the way the boys responded and got better as the day went on.”
Eight total programs competed at North Glynn with Bacon County, Johnson, Lanier County, Glynn Academy, McIntosh County Academy, Wayne County and Windsor Forest joining the host.
Pool play began at 9 a.m. with the Warren McClendon Big Man Challenge held off on a side field. The University of Georgia tackle and former Pirate led games between linemen of each competing program.
“Thank you for Warren McClendon and his family for sponsoring the big man challenge,” said Brunswick assistant head coach/offensive line coach Garrett Grady. “He didn’t do it for all the glory. He did it just to give back to the community, to give back to his high school football team, and we’re very thankful for that.”
The squads pushed vans, flipped tires and tugged ropes, in challenges meant to test the strength, agility and quickness of the players in the trenches.
With standouts Kanaya Charlton, Kashawn Thomas and Jamal Meriweather leading the pack, Brunswick’s Big Blue Wall came out on top.
“It definitely was not just all on the offensive line, but our defensive line is in there as well,” Grady said. “Those guys helped out with the quickness and the agility stuff. We can kind of help out with the strength stuff. We worked together, and it all comes together.”
In 7-on-7, Brunswick’s A team earned the top seed with an undefeated run through pool play, and it maintained its spotless record through the bracket due to strong play from Offensive MVP Khamori Simmons and Defensive MVP Keon Leggett.
The scoring system awarded six points for touchdowns, after which a team can try for one point from the 5-yard line or two points from the 10. A turnover on downs awarded two points to the team playing defense, while an interception was worth three points.
The semifinals saw BHS matched up with Windsor Forest, and Wayne County facing Islands on the other side of the bracket.
Against Windsor Forest, an interception from Devin Smith set up a long pass down the sidelines to Simmons to set up first and goal, which was eventually converted when quarterback Sutton Ellis fit a tight ball between coverage on a crossing route.
A few series later, Jayden Drayton picked off a pass to send the Pirates to the finals, where they’d play Wayne County for the title.
With Jeffery Waye taking over at quarterback, Brunswick marched down the field for a quick touchdown to Terry Mitchell on a pass just inside the front pylon. Wayne answered with a long score on its first offensive play, but BHS had a response of its own — a scoring toss to a wide open Simmons streaking down the middle of the field.
Drayton jumped a route to intercept another pass a couple series later, leading to a J’Maun Weldon touchdown. Soon after, Ivan Johnson pulled down a deep interception to secure the 28-11 victory to cap off the summer.
“Everything we focus on from now on is 11-on-11,” Pender said. “This was the last 7-on-7 thing. Now we’ve got to get our special teams right, get all of our stuff ready to go. I’m very excited about what the future holds. We just have to continue to work hard, continue to improve.”