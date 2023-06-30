Four region champions with a combined 50-3 record last season squared off at Brunswick High School this week in a padded organized team activity that featured some of the top programs in the state.
Brunswick, which is coming off a 10-1 campaign that saw the program win its second straight Region 2-6A title, hosted Class 5A state champions Ware County, the Class 4A runners-up in Cedartown, and Class 6A quarterfinalist Thomas County Central for a pair of sessions Tuesday and Thursday.
“We got better, and that’s the key when you do OTAs and padded practices,” said Pirates head coach Garrett Grady. “You’re looking to get better and come out of it healthy, so I think we accomplished both of those things.”
Although Brunswick has marched through two consecutive undefeated regular seasons, the program is looking to take the next step as a championship contender and advance past the second round of the state playoffs for first time since 1999.
Testing their offseason preparation against teams coming off deep playoff runs could be a big step in realizing the Pirates’ full potential.
“Great competition,” Grady said following Thursday’s OTA. “I’m thankful for Coach Strickland, Coach (Justin) Rogers, Coach (Jamie) Abrams, and their teams and their players. They are all first class, and the intensity was great. This was exactly what we needed, and it’s a great measuring stick. We’re going to go back and evaluate the film, and adjust the depth chart from it.”
Slogging through the dog days of summer, it can be difficult to maintain the proper level of intensity each and every workout.
But in the first matchup Thursday, Brunswick saw firsthand what a lackluster effort can lead to against a top 5 program like Thomas County Central.
The Pirates came out a bit sluggish on both sides of the ball to start the morning, and TCC punished them for it by controlling much of the action.
Grady got into his team during the short break between matchups, and Brunswick came out with a renewed effort against Cedartown, which fell by a single point in the Class 4A state championship game.
Big hits and physical play eventually turned into some chippiness between the programs causing players on both sides to repeatedly leave the sidelines for some pushing and shoving.
“I’d like to start off the day a little bit faster, and with a little bit more intensity, but we got warmed up, greased up, got lathered and started going,” Grady said. “Cedartown was a big intensity game. They run the Wing-T, it’s physical, and that’s what we needed to see to prepare us for some opponents.”
Following another talking to by Grady on the importance of playing smart football, Brunswick was able to hone its increased intensity in a more controlled manner for the final matchup of the day against reigning 5A state champion Ware County.
The Pirates went toe-to-toe with Ware as both teams traded touchdowns drives and defensive stops over about 40 minutes of play.
“Against Ware, I think we were disciplined,” Grady said. “I’m trying to harp on these guys about being a great team, about being physical, but being disciplined. I think that goes a long way, and our team was that today. I was proud of them.”
Brunswick’s usual suspects — receiver Terry Mitchell, outside linebacker Devin Smith, and highly recruited underclassman Hezekiah Kent — made a number of plays throughout the day, but some lesser known players also made an impression.
Looking to win the starting spot opposite Mitchell, Daron Monroe had a standout performance Thursday as he demonstrated the ability to beat any defensive back in front of him over the top.
Defensive lineman Zion Rauls made some impressive stops in the opposing backfield, and defensive back Aviyon Addison showed some solid coverage and ball skills in the secondary.
“Opportunity is out here, and Daron stepped up today in all three times and made some really great plays all day long,” Grady said. “That gives him some confidence and everything. When his number was called, he got in there and did what he was supposed to do. I was proud to see that.
“Then some guys on defense stepped up — I saw Aviyon Addison make some great plays, Zion Rauls had a big batted pass to stop a touchdown. We’ve just got to keep getting better. We’re close, but we’re not there yet.”