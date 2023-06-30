Four region champions with a combined 50-3 record last season squared off at Brunswick High School this week in a padded organized team activity that featured some of the top programs in the state.

Brunswick, which is coming off a 10-1 campaign that saw the program win its second straight Region 2-6A title, hosted Class 5A state champions Ware County, the Class 4A runners-up in Cedartown, and Class 6A quarterfinalist Thomas County Central for a pair of sessions Tuesday and Thursday.

