The Glynn Academy cross country teams traveled to Claxton last Saturday and came away with a couple of first-place finishes in the Jacket’s Catch’em Challenge.
Four of the Terrors’ boys placed within the top 10 of their race with Phillip Bulatao coming in first with a time of 17:07. Javier Valencia (18:04), Parker Sams (20:08), Joe Barnes (20:30), Avery Yarbrough (20:33) and Patrick Sapp rounded out the Glynn boys.
Charley Podlesny won the girls race for Glynn Academy in 22:03, and she was followed by Rachael Walters (26:09), Lexi Alberson (26:12), Trinity Cooper (27:15) and Kendall Faulk (27:19).
Glynn Academy’s cross country teams are set to return to competition Thursday in Hazelhurst, where they’ll race in the Southern Georgia Championship.