Glynn Academy used a 14-2 run early in the second quarter to pull away from Effingham and play itself into the Region 2-6A Tournament.
The Red Terror boys pushed their lead into double digits and never relented en route to a 62-46 victory Monday at the Glass Palace.
After allowing 17 points in a high-paced first quarter, Glynn Academy cracked down on the defensive end and held Effingham to 29 points over the final 24 minutes of gameplay.
“Defense has been kind of carrying us as of late,” said Terrors head coach Terrance Haywood. “We kind of trust and depend on our defense more. Even if we have an off shooting night, what we’re hoping is we can hold teams down and just win with defense.
“That’s what we’re trying to hang our hats on now is being really good on defense.”
Glynn (15-10, 4-5) entered the game as the No. 4 seed in the region against No. 5 Effingham (6-20. 2-7) with the chance to return to the region tournament after missing out a year ago.
The moment wasn’t loss on the Terrors, who came out scorching as six different players scoring in a 23-point first quarter, led by Kevarius Sparks.
Sparks scored eight of the team’s first 13 points as they raced out to an 11-2 advantage, and he finished the first quarter with 12 points, and the game with 18. The senior’s effort got the Terrors off to an explosive start, but it wasn’t until they rediscovered their defensive identity that they really took off.
An Effingham 3-pointer to open the second quarter cut Glynn’s lead to three, but the Rebels would only score seven more points until halftime.
The Terrors’ lead breached 20 points at points late in the fourth quarter before the Rebels scored six of the last seven points in their final game of the season.
Glynn Academy has now alternated wins and losses in each of its last nine games since a 32-point defeat on the road against Bradwell Institute, though the record belies the team’s improvement in that span.
Only one loss was by double digits, and the last three wins have come against region opponents who had previously handled the Terrors.
After losing the last meeting against Brunswick, Bradwell Institute, and Effingham, each on the road, by a combined 75 points, Glynn responded by beating all three teams at home to keep its season alive.
“We’ve just been going back and looking at the film,” Haywood said. “We look at (film), even these games that were double-digit losses to some of these region teams, we looked back at them and there is a point in time where, as bad as we’re playing, we’re down five or we’re down seven and the the next thing you know we’re down 15, 20, and the game is over with.
“We’re just looking back at the film, just trying to see where we went wrong, and trying to correct those things the next time we come out.”
Now, after a day off, Glynn Academy will play a rubber game in the region tournament against top-seeded Brunswick on Wednesday.
“I expect it to be a good game,” Haywood said. “God is good. We’re just excited to be back in the playoffs again. We missed it last year, and that was tough.
“We’re just excites to have the opportunity to be back in the playoffs again and our goal now is to try and go win a region championship.”