Glynn Academy struck a substantial blow against their crosstown rivals in the first round of the boys soccer City Championship, beating Brunswick High 8-0 on Friday at Glynn County Stadium
The Terrors weren’t very sharp in the first half, nonetheless, they staked themselves to a 2-0 lead going into the halftime.
When the game resumed, Glynn took off, scoring several goals early in the second half and generating enough cushion to give the lower end of the bench some field time.
Clay Watkins made the biggest impact on the scoreboard with a pair of goals and a couple of assists. Bobby Hrdlicka also notched both a goal and an assist on the evening.
Chase Gabriel, Gage Castillo, Lucas Acevedo, Adam Weaver, and Miles Bowers each recorded goals for the Red Terrors, while Sylas Wester and Erliver Vasquez tallied assists. Keepers John Henry Butler and Andre St. Pierre each saw time in goal during the shutout.
Glynn Academy returns to the pitch Tuesday when it hosts Region 2-6A foe Bradwell Institute at 7 p.m.
Brunswick also returns to action Tuesday when they are scheduled to travel to Camden for a 7 p.m. contest.