Though it’s just one game, Glynn Academy set the tone for the City Series against crosstown rival Brunswick High in a 12-1 beatdown Monday at Wainwright Field.
Blake Wood was a perfect 3-of-3 at the plate with a walk, two triples, three runs scored and four RBI for the Terrors while starter Shawn Munoz held the Pirates to just three hits over five innings before the run rule took effect.
It was complete domination by Glynn, retiring Brunswick in order to open the game and striking for a pair of runs on Joe Cutia’s two-out single in the bottom of the first. The Terrors added four more runs in the second and six in the third before the Pirates would finally get onto the board in the top of the fourth.
But Glynn Academy knows it can’t rest on its laurels in a three-game series.
“It’s one game, whether you win by one run, or 10, or 5-4, it’s a victory, and you can’t carry those runs into the next game,” said Terrors head coach Trent Mongero. “Our goal each and every week is to win the series. We feel like if we do that, we have a really good chance at achieving our region goals.
“So one victory is just a piece, and we’ve got to show up Wednesday ready to play because Brunswick is a very good team and very well coached. They’re going to be ready, and we have to be ready to go back to battle.”
For the Terrors, that will simply require them to keep doing what they’ve done since the calendar flipped to March.
Glynn Academy (10-4, 6-1 Region 2-6A) is 7-1 over its last eight games with all but one coming against region opponents. The lone loss this month came last Friday when Richmond Hill staved off a series sweep at the hands of Glynn.
Mongero believes the key to notching another series under the team’s belt this week is now mental.
“The danger of lopsided victories sometimes is that you feel like that’s going to happen every time — you could possibly lose an edge,” Mongero said. “Championship teams, in my opinion, they can find that edge again, and they understand that it’s just one game and anything can happen in one game.
“Our pitchers, who ever we start Wednesday, have to throw strikes. We’ve got to make plays, and we have to compete at the plate. That’s the ingredients we try to put together every single time we step on the field. It doesn’t change for Wednesday.”
The Terrors will be battling human nature as well as the Pirates in Game 2.
Glynn cannot just roll into “Bud” Couch Field expecting Brunswick to roll over after a big loss. Mongero stresses his team is competing against the game — fielding ground balls, getting good pitches, and making plays — more than the opponent in the opposite dugout.
The mental wherewithal necessary to ignore the blue and gold of the Terrors’ rivals is on another level though.
“Over the past 30 years of coaching, that has been a challenge,” Monger said. “Everywhere I’ve coached, the four schools that I’ve coached at, you have your rivals and the rival games. If you’re not careful, players can blow it out of proportion and try too hard.”
Glynn Academy’s coaching staff has worked to maintain perspective amongst the players — these are just three region games out of 18 after all.
Meanwhile, Brunswick has fallen to 8-6 on the season, including 3-4 in Region 2-6A, after dropping three of its last four. Still, that means little over the remainder of the week.
“You can really throw stats out the window, you can throw trends out the window,” Mongero said. “I’ve just seen over the years that crazy things can happen, so you really have to be ready to go when you step between the lines.”
Incidentally, it may be those outside the lines that contribute the most to the heightened emotions of rivalry games.
Wainwright Field was a buzz with a full crowd in attendance for the opening game of the series, and excitement will only build over the remainder of the week.
“I think any athlete enjoys spectators,” Mongero said. “That’s part of the fun, preparing to perform, and then actually performing, and then having people interested enough to want to come see you play.
“Certainly, the energy is great. We’re anticipating it to be just as high over there at BHS on Wednesday and back here on Friday. It’s fun. Rivals are fun at any level of sport, but again, it really comes back to bringing it back to perspective with our guys and understanding the task at hand.”