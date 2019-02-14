If the Terrors can remain focused and execute, head coach Terrance Haywood likes their chances.
The Glynn Academy boys take to the road for their playoff opener today against Evans. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Red Terrors (16-11) have been unable to gather much momentum throughout the regular season and the Region 2-6A Tournament, but it’s not too late for a postseason run.
“I feel like we’ve just got to go and execute,” Haywood said. “My assistant coaches, Coach Bailey and Coach Wright, they have worked extremely hard in just trying to game plan for them, and the kids, this has been a really great week of practice this week…
“I just feel like if we can go and play hard, and execute, I feel good going in.”
After missing out on the playoffs last year Glynn Academy is raring to return to the court for what could be one last hurrah for a team made up of eight seniors.
They’re sure to have their hands full against an Evans team that enters the postseason 23-4. The Knights are 16-1 outside of Region 3-6A this season.
Evans leans on a pair of guards that can both shoot well from the perimeter and penetrate gaps in the defense when teams close out of control.
“We’re really going to have to play a lot of help-side defense and close out hard to their shooters,” Haywood said. “They’ve got good range, they can shoot it from deep. We’ve really got yo do a good job of closing out on their shooters, and then once we do that, when they put their head down and go to the basket, we’ve got to do a good job of closing gaps and making it tough on them to score.”
The 200-mile trek to Evans would make for a tough trip for any team, but it may be too much for to overcome for a Glynn team that is just 1-7 on the road this season. The Knights have also been at their best at home with an 11-2 record.
“(We need to) just stay focused and don’t get caught up in the travel,” Haywood said. “Just focus on going out and giving everything you’ve got for 32 minutes.”