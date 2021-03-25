First, eligibility held JaBen Hardin off the court at Glynn Academy. Then it was a pandemic.
But Hardin has proven to be worth the wait for the Terrors, as evidenced by the signing ceremony held for him at the school Wednesday.
On stage in the GA auditorium, in front of teammates, family and friends, Hardin committed to playing college tennis at Methodist University.
“I’m excited to graduate and start the next chapter,” Hardin said. “I always wanted to play college tennis, so it’s a dream. I’m just really looking forward to it.
“Honestly, I haven’t really thought much about what I’m leaving behind, but I know I will once I graduate and everything. Right now, I’m just enjoying it.”
Tennis has been a constant in Hardin’s life since he was 10 years old. His older brother and grandparents play the sport, and it has long been a part of his family.
Hardin returned to his hometown as a junior following a few years in South Florida, and he looked to be one of the missing ingredients for the Glynn Academy boys tennis program atop its lineup.
However, the Terrors couldn’t get him on the court by the time tennis season started while sorting out his eligibility. When Hardin finally filled his spot at No. 1 singles for a match, the rest of the campaign was promptly canceled due to COVID-19.
A year later, Hardin has fulfilled the role Glynn Academy tennis coach Marcus Long envisioned at the beginning of the saga.
“We were a really balanced team, but we didn’t have a No. 1 tennis player,” Long said. “We needed a guy who kind of fit the mold of what we were looking for at the No. 1 singles position, and he’s just been a perfect fit for us at that position.
“To be able to get him, once we finally got him eligible was fantastic, and he’s been a terrific leader for us. He’s been somebody our younger kids look up to, that they can kind of watch and kind emulate and learn some things from.”
Glynn Academy can roll Hardin out at No. 1 singles with full confidence he gives the team a chance every match, and that steadiness has been a lift for the Terrors this season.
As hard-working grinder that gives it his all each time on the court, Hardin’s consistency made him an easy signing for Methodist head coach Kemper Baker, who extended an offer nearly three years ago.
Baker — who served as the director of tennis at Coastal Georgia from 2013-16 during which he compiled a 77-62 record while coaching 29 all-conference players and five NAIA All-Americans — worked with Hardin before taking the job at Methodist, and the two will now be reunited in North Carolina.
“(Baker) was probably one of my favorite tennis coaches, he got me through a lot,” Hardin said. “He moved away to coach tennis at Methodist, and then I reached out to him my sophomore year about wanting to play college tennis.
“He told me I had a spot on his team if I wanted it. It kind of all worked out.”