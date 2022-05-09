Glynn Academy tennis wants to return to its former glory. This past season was a big step in that direction, as evidenced by the Terrors’ takeover of the 2-6A All-Region teams.
The Glynn Academy boys won their first region title since 2018 and were a marathon match away from a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 6A state quarterfinals with No. 1 singles player Brock Mitchell leading the way as the Region 2-6A Boys Player of the Year.
No. 3 singles player Graham Meetz landed on the all-region first team, as did No. 1 doubles duo of Hayes Chitty and Wesley Gash, as well as No. 2 tandem of Coleman Harrison and Cameron Gazaway.
David Thompson also earned second-team honors for the Terrors at No. 2 singles.
“Every guy we had — with the exception of David — was first team all-region, and David was on the second team, but David worked his tail off and he was right there,” said Glynn Academy head coach Marcus Long. “It just speaks a lot to this group and the work that they put in to try to get better. I think at the end of last season, we kind of knew we were on the verge of something, but it’s one thing to be on the verge of something, and another to go out and put in the work to get it done.
“I’m really proud of this group of older guys, just a great group of young guys coming in and working together for the betterment of the team. There’s never been any squabble over who’s playing where, it’s just, ‘What can I do to help this team win a championship?’”
For a young team set to return every starter from this past season, Long has been instrumental in instilling a winning mentality within the program in which players don’t care who plays where as long as they are the ones holding the trophy.
Thus, Long was awarded Region 2-6A Boys Coach of the Year honors.
“I’ve just been really fortunate to be here with this group,” Long said. “We’ve heard about this group for years coming up, and then to having what we had coming back, we knew three years ago that this is what we wanted. That this was going to be a process, but this is what we wanted to do, and to try to build this thing up and really become a program that competes consistently for championships.
“Any honor I get is not really a reflection of me, it’s a reflection of these guys, and the amount of work they do, and the belief they have that we’re going to do this. It’s really great when you have a group of kids that you feel like they believe in you as much as you believe in them. That’s a big thing for me.”
Long also pulls double duty as head coach of the Glynn Academy girls, which earned plenty of recognition as well.
Despite losing No. 1 singles player Liza Zeh to a knee injury that cost her the entirety of her senior season, the Terrors regrouped to piece together a playoff run.
In scrambling to replace Zeh in the lineup, the Terrors trotted out a number of different combinations at the girls’ doubles lines before finding a partnership between Kat Cranz and Carolina Wessel that worked so well at No. 2 the duo received a spot on the all-region first team.
No. 2 singles player Anna Vrolijk also played a large part in keeping Glynn Academy together, and she earned all-region second team honors for her role. Katalina Flores received honorable mention for her season at No. 3 singles as well.
“I’m incredibly proud of the entire team,” Long said. “I think all of them grew a lot this year. I’m really proud of Anna Vrolijk because she’s the senior this year, and she could have said, ‘I am what I am,’ as a player, but she really took it to heart this past offseason and worked a lot during the fall with me, really just rededicating herself to getting better. She got so much better this year, and same goes for Kat Flores.
“The two of them worked a lot in the offseason, and you saw the results with them being honored. The 100 percent deserved these honors.”
Also deserving of recognition was Zeh herself, who made an annual appearance on the all-region team over her first three seasons.
“It’s something I brought up to the coaches, and they all unanimously agreed that she deserved some sort of honorable mention,” Long said. “She was somebody who had been a three-time all-region person, and probably somebody who would have won region player of the year had she been healthy this year. It was just kind of a unanimous choice from all the coaches.”