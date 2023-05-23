Rain or shine, there was going to be nothing to stop Glynn Academy from winning a pair of state championships Tuesday at Jekyll Island Golf Club.

The Glynn boys and girls teams both held onto their spot atop their respective leaderboards to sweep the GHSA golf championships for the first time since 2011 in wire-to-wire fashion.

