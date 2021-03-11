Blake Wood did what aces do Wednesday evening at Wainwright Field.
The Glynn Academy senior pitched a gem, allowing just five baserunners while striking out seven in a complete game shutout to secure the series against Region 2-6A rival South Effingham in a 2-0 victory.
The Red Terrors hammered the Mustangs 9-1 to open the three-game set Monday in Guyton. The second match in the series was closer, but the result remained the same with Glynn seeing its starter go the distance for the second straight game.
On Wednesday, Wood retired the first 12 batters he faced until finally allowing a runner to reach safely on a single to lead off the top of the fifth. South Effingham actually collected its only two hits in the contest in consecutive at-bats with the ensuing batter setting the Mustangs up with two on and no outs.
A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, but they would advance no further as Wood escaped the inning with a foul tip out and a strikeout.
South Effingham would put another runner on first on an error in the top of the sixth inning, and two batters drew walks in the seventh. Each time Wood quickly thwarted the potential rally.
Glynn Academy scored the only run it would need in the bottom of the third when (who else) Wood reached on an error to lead off the frame. Drew Devlin took over for the pitcher as a courtesy runner and through some nifty maneuvering, moved up to third on a sacrifice by Gus Gandy.
With one out, Hank Noonan singled to right field to score the run.
Noonan also helped the Terrors add an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a lead-off single. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, took third on a wild pitch, and crossed home plate on Spence Hartman’s RBI single. Noonan finished 2-of-3 at the dish with an RBI and run scored.
The Red Terrors improve to 6-3 with the win, including 2-0 in region play. Glynn Academy will go for the sweep of South Effingham on Friday in Guyton before returning to Wainwright Field to begin a three-game series against Richmond Hill on Monday.