The No. 1 team in Class 6A stands between the Terrors and a return to the quarterfinals.
Glynn Academy (6-4) will take the nearly 350-mile trip to Gwinnett County today for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Dacula (11-0) in the second round of the playoffs.
Although the Red Terrors have played their best ball of the season recently, bouncing back from a three-game losing streak in which they allowed 36.3 points per game to win four straight while holding its opponents to just 52 total points, they’ll need to take their game up another notch to knock off the unbeaten Falcons.
There hasn’t been a secret formula to Dacula’s success this season; the Falcons are simply a talented team playing to their potential under head coach Clint Jenkins, who is 22-3 in two years with the program.
“(Dacula has) good players and coaching,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “There’s no secrets there. They’re very well coached, and they’ve got good players. They have a really good football team.”
A three-headed monster of Trenton Jones (1,030 rushing yards; 11 touchdowns), Kaleb Edwards (729; nine) and Kyle Efford (612; 14) on the ground and quarterback Jarrett Jenkins, who has thrown for 1,929 yards and 16 touchdowns, form the core of a Dacula offense that’s averaged 39.5 points per game this season while scoring at least 28 points in every contest.
Defensively, led by linebacker T.J. Young, who leads the team with 101 tackles, the Falcons are holding their opponents to an average of 12.5 points. Dacula has pitched four shutouts this season, though it allowed a season-high two weeks ago in a 61-31 victory over Winder-Barrow in its regular-season finale.
Glynn Academy rushed for 228 yards last week in its 31-7 victory over Tucker, its sixth straight victory in the first round of the postseason, giving the Terrors 1,326 rushing yards just over the course of their four-game winning streak. Between Nolan Grant, Cayden Hutchinson, Jayden Drayton, and TJ Lewis, Glynn has four players that are a threat to take the ball the distance on any given play.
When the Glynn Academy offense is rolling, it’s even more dangerous than the 28.3 points per game the unit averages would let on.
On defense, the Terrors have reversed a streak that saw them allow 144 points over a four-game stretch midseason. Each of Glynn’s last four opponents have been held under their season averages.
“I think our kids are playing really hard right now,” Hidalgo said. “People are understanding their roles, playing within themselves, and trusting their teammates to do what they’re supposed to do.”