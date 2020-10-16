The volleyball season has been a grind for Glynn Academy, but the fruit of its labor is beginning to show, starting Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Brunswick High in the opening match of the Region 2-6A Tournament.
The Terrors swept the Pirates at The Glass Palace in straight sets 25-15, 25-15, 25-10 to advance the region semifinals today in Richmond Hill.
“We’re fighting a day at a time,” said Glynn first-year coach Emily Wylie. “I’m excited to get to experience them and the region atmosphere. It’s another animal, it feels like.”
Shyama Patel controlled offensive action for the Terrors, setting for hitters Lily Hidalgo and Kelsey Cabiness on the outside while Riley Mansfield and Claire Carrillo patrolled as intimidating forces in the middle, and libero Lilly Wood manning the backside.
Glynn ran out to large leads early in the first two sets en route to comfortable victories, giving the Terrors an opportunity to add some of its junior varsity players into the rotation for the final set and a half.
“JV is done, so we were able to bring those girls over and kind of get them a little bit of varsity experience here at the beginning of region,” Wylie said. “Hopefully it’s good for next year.”
Brunswick put up a fight early in the third set, keeping within 10-5 until Glynn Academy put the match away with a nine-point run with most of its starters cheering on their teammates from the sideline.
“They were so excited for them,” Wylie said. “It was awesome.”
Although the Pirates’ season comes to an end, the program looks to be trending in the right direction.
One of Brunswick’s seniors played through an injury that left her playing at less than 100 percent, and head coach Jasmine Hubbard felt that took away a bit from the Pirates’ energy and fight.
Brunswick huddled for several minutes after the match as Hubbard encouraged her team.
“This is just a stepping stone,” Hubbard said she told her players after the match. “Yeah, we ended, but we’ve got a lot of potential to look forward to next year. We’ve just got to get the talent to translate onto the court and be way more consistent than we have been.”
Glynn Academy is set to travel to face the winner of the match between Effingham County and Bradwell at 10 a.m. today. With a win, the Terrors guarantee themselves a home match in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.