Hosting the first round of the GHSA 6A state baseball championships at Wainwright Field, Glynn Academy etched its name into the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive year with a 4-0, 10-4 sweep over Lee County.
Game 1 saw Luke Barch on the mound to set the tone for the Terrors, and as he’s done all year, the junior came out with heat.
Allowing the opening batter to hit a slap single over the middle, Barch locked in with a strikeout, fly out, and a pop-up in front of the mound to keep Lee guessing.
Glynn came out of the gates hot, loading the bases with one out before going down with ease on a strikeout and a fly out to end the inning.
Barch responded with a 1, 2, 3 inning as he added his second of seven strikeouts in the top half of the second.
Knowing they failed to strike at the first chance, the Terrors offense wouldn’t fail again. After an opening fly out by Ryan Schueneman, Gavin Wells beat out an infield throw from shortstop before stealing second base during Brandon Kasper’s at-bat. Kasper smoked a single off the glove of the diving third baseman down the third base line to put runners on the corners for Gus Gandy.
Reaching base in the first inning on a hit-by-pitch, Gandy hit an 0-1 pitch to left for an RBI single to put the first run on the board. With runners on the corners for Hank Noonan, the senior hit a sacrifice fly over the third base line to score the second run of the inning.
As Gandy stood on second waiting for Greyson Gegg to put the ball in play to head home, the left-hander drilled the first pitch he saw over the right field fence to trot his way around the bases for a 4-0 lead.
Getting the home crowd fired up after the two-run home run to extend the lead to four, the joy and buzz around Wainwright Field grew as Barch continued his dominance on the mound.
Serving the last of his two-game suspension from arguments that occurred in Evans that decided the region title, Welborn followed closely on the radio as his team and ace pitcher put together a complete game.
“It sounded like he did a really good job, he went out there and threw a lot of strikes,” Welborn said. “He threw 93 pitches, so he went right at them and filled up the zone and let them get themselves out.”
Not able to be around the team, Welborn had all the faith in Barch to set the tone in Game 1, and the pitcher did so as he threw a complete game shutout where he recorded seven strikeouts on four hits.
“That’s just how he is man,” Welborn said with a smile. “He just goes out and competes. He gives you his best stuff and says ‘Here it is, if you can hit it, and if not oh well.’”
Game 2
After cruising to a 4-0 victory in Game 1 of the doubleheader, the Terrors had 30 minutes to prepare to complete the sweep.
“I just told them that like in the wild when there is a wounded animal, it knows it’s about to be over,” Welborn said as he described Lee County’s chances slipping away. “So, for a brief second, you are going to get their last ditched ever to survive. You have to go out there and dominate from the get-go and just end up it for them.”
The Terrors took the message given by the skipper and put together a five-run first inning, as they played Game 2 as the road team.
Wessley Roberson opened the game with a full-count single. Gandy followed suit with the exact same sequence of events to put runners on first and second for Noonan. Hitting a soft grounder to second base, the Lee County infielder tried to toss the ball to second base to get Gandy out but was too late, resulting in a bases-loaded scenario for Gegg.
Having gone yard in Game 1, the Trojans outfielders took several steps back to respect the lefty’s power. Working a 2-1 hitters count, Gegg was drilled in the back for an RBI HBP to score Roberson from third for run one of the inning.
Tyler Devlin stepped up to the plate and smoked the first pitch he saw to deep left for a stand-up two-run double to keep the sustained pressure on Lee’s starter Gaven Smith.
Trent Tankersley came into the box and waited for his pitch, hitting a hanging ball that stayed in fair territory down the right-field line that forced the Trojan outfielder to dive at the fly ball. Scoring Gegg and Devlin to extend the lead to 5-0, Glynn cooled off against the lefty to end the first inning.
“We put up a five spot in the first inning, and they laid down for us. The rest is history,” Welborn said of jumping out to a hot start. “Another thing was their lefty’s a really good pitcher, he’s going to Georgia Southern, and we saw that as some competition and something to go after. Really to test ourselves.”
Lee County did respond by scoring one run in the bottom of the first as they attacked Schueneman for a few batters before the junior calmed down and forced a grounder to end the first. Schueneman went four innings of work, as he allowed one run on the mound.
Leading 5-1, Glynn extended its lead further with pairs of runs coming in both the third and fourth innings to push the lead to 9-1.
Glynn added one more run in the sixth to lead 10-1 but the Trojans put one final rally cry together in the bottom of the sixth.
Having pitched a clean fifth inning, Glynn’s Carson Ritola returned to the mound for the sixth inning and issued two walks and strikeouts to allow Lee to bring in pinch hitter Leroy Jackson.
Standing in the box at 6-foot-1 and 280 pounds, the future defensive lineman for a D1 football program waited for his pitch.
Smashing a 2-1 ball over the left field fence as the Terrors’ outfield froze in awe, the rest of the Terrors dugout couldn’t help but talk about the three-run homer.
Welborn made a pitching change to bring on another lefty in Jeb Carson, but not without words of encouragement to Ritola as Jackson got the better end of the matchup at that moment.
Still leading 10-4 and having a freshman close out the game for Glynn, Welborn highlighted the moves he made to bring in role players who don’t necessarily get much action to close out the first-round sweep.
“It always good to get some guys in and it’s something that they will remember for the rest of their lives, getting in and playing some playoff baseball.” Welborn said.
Sealing the playoff sweep with a ground out to Kasper at second, Glynn punched its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen for a road matchup with Woodward Academy on April 29.