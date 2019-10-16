Try as they might, the Red Terrors were unable to score an upset Wednesday in Woodstock and extend their season.
The fourth seed in Region 2-6A, Glynn Academy (10-17) traveled to Jonesboro last week and swept Region 4’s top-seeded Mt. Zion to advance to the second round of the state playoffs for the first time since 2016, but the ride came to an end in consecutive losses 3-1, 10-2 to River Ridge.
River Ridge (21-11) entered the tournament as the second seed from Region 6 and outscored first-round opponent Winder-Barrow 20-0 before getting a fight from Glynn Academy.
Facing Terrors ace Annie Chance in the circle, the Knights were able to get on the board early when a two-out double in the bottom of the first turned into a run. The runner on second scored when the next batter hit a ground ball and reached on an error on Glynn’s first baseman.
Chance set the Knights down in order the next two innings, but River Ridge struck again in the bottom of the fourth, and again with two outs. A fielder’s choice and a ground out to second left River Ridge with a pair of outs and two runners in scoring position, but the next batter scored both to take a 3-0 lead on a line-drive single to center field before Glynn Academy could escape the frame.
Those would be the only runs — just two earned — Chance gave up over six innings despite eight hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
But the Terrors just couldn’t get their bats going against Knights starter Sydney Osada, who held them to four hits and two walks in a complete game.
Glynn only reached base three times, on an error and two walks, over the first five innings. The Terrors’ first hit was a two-out single off the bat of Kenzie Alves in the top of the sixth, and it was immediately followed by a single from Chance, but a strikeout ended the potential rally. Jordan Wallen tripled with two outs in the top of the seventh and scored on Cassie Naldrett’s single to trim the deficit to two runs, but Osada got Anna Lee Mancil to ground out to end the game in the next at bat.
Glynn Academy got to Osada earlier in Game 2, cutting a 2-0 deficit in half on Chance’s solo homer to center field with one out in the bottom of the second inning.
But River Ridge took the run back on a sacrifice fly in the next half inning, and extended its advantage with two runs in the top of the fourth. An inning later, the Terrors could hold the Knights back no longer.
Once again, River Ridge struck with two outs as a Glynn error on a bunt attempt gave it a pair of runners in scoring position. One scored on the ensuing single and two more crossed home on a double a batter later. A two-run home run capped off a five-run inning.
Katie Wagner drove Mancil home on an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth, but it was too little, too late as the Knights closed the series with a run-rule victory.
After scoring 31 runs in its first-round series, Glynn Academy was held to just three runs on eight hits and three walks.
Chance pitched another complete game in Game 2, and just three of the 10 runs she allowed were earned. She finishes the season with an ERA of 3.51 over 107 2/3 innings over 16 starts and 21 total appearances in addition to team-highs in hits (32), doubles (six), home runs (four), and RBI (30) on a .444/.545/.722 slash line.
The loss ends Glynn Academy’s season in the second round, its best finish in three seasons. River Ridge advances to the GHSA State Tournament’s Elite 8 in Columbus.