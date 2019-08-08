Glynn Academy’s softball team fell to Ware County 12-4 in five innings on Thursday evening as the regular season gets underway.
Ware County got on the board first in the second inning after Glynn’s catcher committed an error.
Glynn answered the Gators by scoring its first two points in the third inning.
The Red Terrors got on base with a Kenzie Alves walk and a Jordan Wallen single. After Anna Lee Mancil hit a sacrifice bunt that advanced the two baserunners, Alves scores off a second-basemen error then off a Katie Wagner single. Madysen Weilborn grounded out in the next at-bat and ended the inning.
The Red Terrors took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third, but that lead didn’t last long at all.
Ware County pulled away for good by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the third to make it 8-4 heading into the fourth inning.
Glynn county scored its final two runs in the fourth after Ali Grace Williams walked and Alves reached on an error. After a fly-out, Williams reached on a fielders choice making it 8-3. Then the Red Terrors scored again on a 2-out single by Peters.
The Gators quickly answered by scoring two runs of their own giving them a 10-4 lead. Glynn County couldn’t find a way to score again, and Ware County notched on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, which ultimately ended the game.
Annie Chance started for the Red Terrors on the mound as she pitched three innings, giving up five hits and eight runs. She recorded three strikeouts and walked three batters as well. Mallory Merrill came in to relieve her for the final inning, and she gave up four runs on four hits and walked five batters.
Ware County brought in Cullee Peavey to pitch the final four innings, and she gave up four runs on three hits. She also struck out five batters and walked three.
Glynn County’s next game is Monday as the Red Terrors host Charlton County at Wainwright Stadium at 6 p.m.