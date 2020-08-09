Terrors softball drops first two games
Glynn Academy’s softball team opened up the 2020 season with a double-header on Saturday but struggled to get the bats going.
The Lady Terrors fell 11-1 in Game 1 against Toombs County then dropped the game against Apalachee 13-1.
Toombs started hot, scoring six runs in the first inning. Kassidy Brantly scored on a double and Lily Mosely, Rilyn Fitzgerald, Jesslyn Smith, and KK Mobley each scored off a single.
Glynn Academy recorded six hits as Anna Lee Mancil, and Katie Wagner, each recorded two hits. Mancil led the way for Glynn with three stolen bases as they ran wild on the base paths with seven stolen bases.
Wagner hit a double in the top of the 5th inning, allowing Ali Grace Williams to score, giving the Terrors their only run.
Alexis Knowlton got the start for Glynn as she lasted four innings, giving up 10 hits and 11 runs while only recording one strikeout.
Toombs County’s pitcher, Krista Cantwell, earned the win as she pitched five innings allowing six hits and one run. She struck out seven and recorded one walk on the day.
Much like Game 1, Game 2 quickly got away from the Terrors. Apalachee scored four runs in the 1st, two in the 2nd and 3rd and five in the 4th inning.
Glynn Academy watched the game slip away as the Terrors committed seven errors against the Wildcats.
Emily Hodnett and Tiyara Wingfield got things started for the Wildcats as they both scored off singles in the 1st inning.
Hodnett got the win for the Wildcats as she was perfect on the mound. She didn’t give up a hit or run over two innings while striking out five batters. Allyssa Willer relieved her as she threw the final two innings.
Ava Dunham took the loss for the Terrors as she lasted four innings, giving up 13 runs on 12 hits while striking out one batter.
Wagner led the way again for Glynn as she collected one hit in two at-bats.
Glynn travels to Charlton County today. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. The Terrors stay on the road for the rest of the week as the Terrors face-off with Brantley on Tuesday and Camden County on Thursday.