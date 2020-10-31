Glynn Academy’s football team shut out Effingham County on Friday night 38-0 for the Terrors’ homecoming game.
The win improves the Terrors to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the Class 6A Region-2 standings, putting them in third place.
From the opening kickoff, Glynn Academy came out of the gate with nothing but fieriness. The Terrors offense amassed 447 yards of total offense with 287 on the ground and 160 through the air.
After the Terrors forced a three-and-out on the Rebels’ first drive of the game, it was all Glynn for the remainder of the game.
Even when the offense was on the field, it didn’t take long for the Terrors to score. Glynn scored its first points through the air as T.J. Lewis threw to Caden Hutchinson for a 43-yard touchdown pass.
Then on the kickoff, Glynn forced a fumble, and Joseph Beckham fell on it, giving the Terrors a short field. Effingham’s defense managed to stop them, but it was within field goal range as Jonathan Sasser kicked a 34-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 6:50 to go in the first quarter.
After Sasser’s field goal, the Rebels got a little momentum going. It didn’t take long for the Terrors to rip it away from them as Na’Verious Williams picked off Zach Garcia on 4th and 2, putting the ball right back into the offense’s hands.
Glynn’s defense held Effingham to 114 total yards on the night, and coach Rocky Hidalgo said he felt like his defense is getting there.
“Every facet of our team has been overhauled in the last four weeks,” Hidalgo said. “Our coaches have worked hard. Our kids have worked hard. We’ve been pushing them, and I think it started showing on the football field. The measuring stick will be next Friday night.”
Glynn’s offense then scored on the opening play on the next two drives, both for 64 yards. The first was a double pass from Lewis to Tyler Devlin, who then chucked it to the wide-open Connor Loveless, making it 17-0.
The Rebels ran out the remainder of the first-quarter clock but couldn’t find the end zone as they turned it over on downs.
Glynn took over on the 36-yard line once again, but this time it was all Lewis. He juked and dodged, breaking three tackles and making four guys miss as he took it to the house for 64 yards. This score gave the Terrors a 24-0 lead with 11:20 to go in the half.
Lewis finished the game with six carries, 107 yards, one score on the ground and 3-for-7 for 72 yards and a score.
“TJ is being decisive right now with the football,” Hidalgo said. “He’s getting down sticking his foot in the ground and making plays — that’s what he’s supposed to do. He’s playing great football for us. As long as he’s playing like this, we got a chance to win.”
The Terrors offense wasn’t done yet, but this time, with Devlin at the helm, the Terrors marched down another short-yardage situation. Devlin connected with Ryan Seay for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Glynn would go into halftime with a 31-0 lead.
Even when Devlin came in, the Terrors offense moved with ease, and Hidalgo said he’s one of a handful he trusts to run his offense.
“We feel like we have three really good quarterbacks — really going into sophomores with Daniel smiley, maybe five guys who can run our offense. We feel like we have three guys who can run our offense on Friday night with TJ, Tyler and Jaden Drayton. So we’re in a great position there with those guys.”
The second half came with a running clock, and the Terrors found the end zone once more as John Moody toted the rock 46 yards for a score giving Glynn the wfinal score of 38-0.
Glynn’s defense refused to give up any points to Effingham and earned their first shut out of season.
“I think we played our best football game. I got to watch it on film, but I felt like we got after them from the get-go — from the first opening kickoff. Our kids played hard. I’ve been searching for continuity and some consistency — I think we’re starting to get there. We got a big matchup next week against Richmond Hill — we’ll see how we go there.”
This win also marked Hidalgo’s 100th career victory as a head coach. After the game, he received a gift and had a video played on the big screen, including snippets from various people in the community.
“It was nice to be out here and all these people around me and messages from kids I coached and people I work with — I’m very appreciative of that,” Hidalgo said. “They’ll put all my wins on the tombstone when I’m dead — I guess I’ll worry about them then. It is what it is. It’s a work in progress.”