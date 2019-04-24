The Terrors' bats went ice cold in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Glynn Academy dropped both ends of its doubleheader Wednesday against Heritage, falling 1-0 in Game 1 and 7-1 in Game 2 to close out the season.
Game 1 came down to which team would be the first to push across a run as the starting pitchers were dialed in on the mound.
Heritage starter Griffin Holcombe put together a dominant performance as he held Glynn to just two hits in a complete game shutout that saw him strike out 11 of the 23 batters he faced without surrendering a walk.
Glynn Academy’s Henry Jamieson did his best to keep pace and allowed just one run on six hits, walking three batters and striking out eight.
Jamieson and Paul Hegeman were the two Terrors to record hits, both singles, in the opening game.
The only run of the contest came in the bottom of the third when, after two quick outs, Jamieson walked what would become the game-winning run. Heritage's next batter hit a line-drive double to center field to score the run and eventually take the game.
Glynn’s struggles continued in Game 2 of the doubleheader. While the Terrors managed to score a run, the Hawks' pitching still just too strong.
Nick Watson-Garcia pitched all seven innings for Heritage in Game 2 and he allowed three hits while striking out 14 batters to two walks.
The Terrors lone run came off a Hegeman home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth.
It took three Glynn Academy pitchers to get through Game 2 of the series.
Hegeman got the start and pitched six innings. He gave up six runs on eight hits, with one walk and seven strikeouts. One of Hegeman’s six earned runs was a homer by Watson-Garcia in the top of the sixth.
Brady Davis came in to relieve Hegeman, but only threw five pitches before Nate Hannum was called upon to finish out the game. Davis gave up a hit and a run and Hannum allowed one hit with a walk and a strikeout.
Heritage scored seven runs on ten hits. The Patriots put together a four-run second inning to take and keep the lead. Then Heritage finished the game tallying a run in each of the final three frames.
After losing both games on Wednesday, Glynn Academy’s season comes to an end as the Terrors finish with an 11-18 overall record and on a nine-game losing streak for the 2019 season.