If the Terrors come out and play tonight like they did when it opened the playoffs last Friday, head coach Sharnesha Smith believes the sky is the limit.
The Glynn Academy girls continue their run in the Class 6A state playoffs with a game against Stephenson at the Glass Palace. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Glynn (25-4) enters the second round fresh off one of its most impressive victories of the season — a 61-22 beat down of Evans in the opening round.
Terrors standout Zoesha Smith scored 21 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as the “Big 3” of herself, La’trinty Best, and Chmayia Miller combined for 45 points and 32 boards, but it was the way the team played together that had fans, and coaches, excited.
“I just love where we are right now,” Smith said. “We’re in a good place. Mentally, physically, we’re just in a good place. As a whole, our camaraderie has just been great.”
Smith feels the Terrors are playing some of their best ball right now, and it’ll need that to continue today when the Jaguars makes the trip to Brunswick.
Stephenson is 18-11 on the season after beating Northside Warner Robins 48-37 in the first round. The Jaguars are ranked No. 5 in the classification by Sandy’s Spiel despite 11 losses on the season, which is a testament to the competition in Region 4.
Seven of Stephenson’s losses have come against region opponents, and Sandy Spiel’s top two teams, Lovejoy and Forest Park.
“It’s a huge challenge for us, of course, being that they’re in the toughest region, to me, in the state,” Smith said. “They’re accustomed to it being a dog fight for them, day in and day out, in their region, which is ok.”
Much of Glynn Academy’s success this season stems from its efforts on the defensive end of the court, where its holding opponents to just over 36 points per contest — nearly 20 points fewer than Stephenson’s scored on average.
The Terrors will once again focus on playing disciplined defense, while trying to limit some of the Jaguars’ touches on the perimeter and inside.
“They’re solid both inside and out, but I think we’ve prepared enough and we’re kind of ready to go to war with them a little bit,” Smith said.