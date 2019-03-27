Glynn Academy cut into a four-run deficit late against Effingham County, but it was too little, too late as the Terrors fell 4-2 on Wednesday at Wainwright Field.
The Rebels took advantage of a Terrors error to score a run in the top of the first, and with the way starter Merrit Evans pitched, it was nearly all they would need. Evans tossed a complete game four-hitter, striking out 12 to just one walk.
Both of Glynn Academy’s runs came on an error by the Effingham right fielder that allowed Paul Hegeman and Henry Jamieson to score on Jordan McClinton’s fly ball. Evans proceeded to punch out the final five batters to prevent the the Terrors from getting any closer.
Hegeman got the start for Glynn and pitched five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Brady Davis allowed two runs in relief before Caleb Tucker came on to get the final six outs.
Caden Hutchinson went 2-for-3 on the night, collecting half of the team’s hits.
Glynn Academy edged Effingham 5-4 on Monday in Game 1 of the Region 2-6A series. The rubber match between the teams will be played Friday in Springfield. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.