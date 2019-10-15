Terrors race in Richmond Hill

Glynn Academy’s cross country team traveled to Richmond Hill on Saturday to compete in the Hills on Wheels Fishy Invitational, where its varsity boys finished fifth out of fourteen teams, and the varsity girls finished fourth of 10.
Javier Valencia set the pace for the Terror boys with a time of 17:36, good for seventh overall. Blake Lewis (17:48), James Rivera (18:03), Philip Bulato (18:43), and Jared Conway (19:05) also raced for the Glynn Academy boys.
Charley Podlesney was the girls’ top finisher, and fifth overall, with a time of 20:57. Following Podlesney for Glynn Academy was Sammie Stringer (23:25), Lexi Alberson (23:29), Rachael Walters (23:56), and Brianna O’Brien (25:26).
Both of the Terrors’ cross country teams will be back in action Thursday at Wayne County’s meet in Jesup.