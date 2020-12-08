After committing to Louisville over the summer, Glynn Academy quarterback T.J. Lewis burned teams to the tune of 1,850 total yards of offense and 21 touchdowns, earning the senior Overall Player of the Year honors in Region 2-6A.
Lewis was one of 40 players from Glynn County — 20 Terrors and 20 Pirates — that earned all-region recognition in a season that saw Glynn Academy, Brunswick High and Richmond Hill finish as co- region champions. Glynn’s Rocky Hidalgo was also named Coach of the Year.
Glynn Academy’s biggest win of the season was a 7-5 win over Richmond Hill that essentially ensured the three-way tie atop the standings with Lewis hurdling a defender en route to scoring the game’s lone touchdown on a 38-yard run. Lewis finished the season with 1,198 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in addition to 652 yards and six touchdowns through the air as the signal caller in the Terrors single-wing offense.
Joining Lewis on the first team was offensive teammates Ryan Seay, a tight end with 178 receiving yards, 71 rushing yards and two scores. On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman D’Marius Clinch, linebacker Miles Smith and defensive back Jayden Drayton were named first teamers for their play on a unit that held opponents to 8.83 points per game — Drayton also chipped in 471 yards of offense.
Brunswick placed seven players on the All-Region First Team with four coming via an offense that produced just under 30 points per game. With first-team lineman Caleb Cook and Kanaya Charlton leading the way, Khamori Simmons ran for 1,176 of Brunswick’s 2,257 rushing yards and found the end zone 11 total times. Wide receiver Tyrease Jones received a first-team nod after catching 42 passes for 788 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns, including a 75-yard score on a tipped pass that snapped BHS’ six-game losing streak in the City Championship game.
In his first year as a defensive back, Amarion Whitfield was also named a first teamer for the Pirates with Zane Rosenbaum joining him following a campaign that saw the linebacker record 71 tackles and recover two fumbles as one of the leaders of the Black Flag.
Moving on to the All- Region Second Team, defensive linemen Kaleb Hampton (44 tackles, six tackles for a loss, five sacks) and Kayshawn Thomas (44 tackles, four TFL, two sacks) were also recognized for their impact on Brunswick’s defense, as were safety Devontae Gadson, who made 61 stops, and leading tackler Camron Crump, who recorded 101 tackles and five tackles for a loss at inside linebacker.
Five-foot-8 offensive lineman David Newbauer proved its the size of one’s heart that matters in earning second team honors along with quarterback KJ Lee, who threw for 1,981 yards and 20 touchdowns, and Xavier Bean, who hauled in 44 passes for 561 yards and three scores. Pirates punter Anthony Elvine was also voted to the second team following a season that saw the junior average 32 yards on 10 punts with eight falling inside the 20.
Glynn Academy’s second-team members include running back Caden Hutchinson, who was second on the Terrors with 693 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and 125 yards and two scores in the passing game, offensive lineman Nick Munchison, and athlete Na’Verious Williams, who chipped in 211 rushing yards and a score.
D’Marion Hayes caught seven passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for Glynn, but he was recognized on the All-Region Second Team for his role as a defensive back. He’s joined by defensive lineman Gage Roof and linebacker Dayen Marat.
More Glynn County players still received honorable mention too. Representing Glynn is offensive linemen Nick DeMarzo and Clayton Ketcham, wide receiver David Prince, defensive linemen Jayden Turner and Josh Woodward, linebackers Joseph Beckham and Tywon Melvin, defensive back Cameron Joseph and punter Bennet Colbert.
Brunswick’s all-region honorable mentions included: receiver Kevin Thomas, running back Chuckobe Hill, offensive lineman Quan Gibson, defensive back Keon Leggett, linebacker AJ Wilson and kicker Kyle Rehberg.