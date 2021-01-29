Saturday’s City Championship is shaping up to be a war of attrition.
Both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy girls enter the rivalry game with plenty to play for, but each program has a set of challenges it will have to work to overcome when the contest tips off from The Glass Palace at 6 p.m.
The Terrors are less than two weeks removed from suspending basketball operations as a number of team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. Glynn returned to the court Tuesday, kicking off a stretch of four games in five days against Region 2-6A opponents.
“It’s been tough,” said Glynn girls head basketball coach Sharnesha Smith. “I’ll be honest, we’ve been out, then when we come back, we have to play a game the same day we come back, and all of these are region games. You’ve got Richmond Hill, who was in third, we were in fourth, on Tuesday night, then you have to turn around and play Bradwell. Regardless, those kids are going to feel some of that.
“And we’re still missing a lot of kids out with COVID — some of us came back, some of us still have some time left. It’s just one of those things; you’re just trying to stay healthy and do what you can in hopes that you survive.”
After entering the week at 3-3 in region play, the Terrors have dropped two straight, falling into a tie with Bradwell Institute for the fourth and final seed in the region tournament ahead of Friday’s contest against Effingham County.
But in a Terrors season that was always set to be a battle through adversity after graduating its starting five from last year’s Class 6A state runners up, Glynn refuses to let go of the rope.
“They’re still fighting regardless, and that’s what I’m proud of, I’m about,” Smith said. “They’re still fighting and they’re still learning of course. They’re still going — every game for us is a learning experience, no matter what’s going on. We don’t make excuses; we just kind of play the hand we’re dealt.
“This has just been an unfortunate time. They’re focused though. I think they’re giving everything they can at this point, whatever that is.”
The key for the Terrors will be their ability to move on following their game against Effingham and get their minds and body right in time for tip off against the Pirates.
Glynn Academy plans to get back to the gym this morning and hold a shootaround as it prepares to host Brunswick. Smith believes the team will be ready to go from a game plan standpoint, but the bigger challenge will be battling through the wear and tear.
Fighting for their postseason lives, the Terrors don’t have the luxury to think about the Pirates in terms of crosstown rivals.
“With us, everything is about our region,” Smith said. “We’re not worried about no rivalry — this is a region game. That’s what important right now.”
Brunswick girls head basketball coach Maria Mangram wants her team to take the same approach to the City Championship.
The Pirates can still earn the top seed in Region 2-6A and the right to host the region tournament in a few weeks, but it will require BHS to win out its four remaining games.
“It’s a rivalry game, we know that, and they’re going to be a little more nervous when they play them, just because of who they are,” Mangram said. “But its a region game, and because its a region game, we need to make sure that we take care of business on Saturday.”
Brunswick could be without the services of standout Makalia Brown when it tries to win its second straight over Glynn Academy this season.
Brown, who is second on the team in points (9.8) and rebounds (8.0), sprained her ankle earlier in the week. She’ll test the injury before tip off, but she’ll be regarded as a game-time decision.
“That was kind of an emotional roller coaster for the girls because they felt like, ‘Oh, no,’” Mangram said.
But the Pirates still have plenty of firepower to fall back on in the form of Shane’ Jackson, Trinity Harrison and Ja’Mya West — a trio responsible for nearly 30 points, 17 rebounds and seven steals per game.
Brunswick’s depth should provide a big advantage against a worn Glynn Academy team and the rest of Region 2-6A down the stretch of the season.
“I think as a unit, we’re playing well,” Mangram said. “I think we’re starting to put the pieces together with people and with roles — playing those roles and knowing what they’re supposed to be doing and not supposed to be doing.
“We’re excited about where we are. We’re excited about finishing the year strong.”