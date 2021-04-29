A trio of Terrors and a couple of Pirates were named to the all-region first team this week ahead of postseason play.
Glynn Academy pitchers Blake Wood, Shaun Munoz and Tom Echols earned first-team honors in Region 2-6A for their part in leading GA to a 17-11 record and a No. 2 seed in the Class 6A state playoffs.
The Terrors’ ace entering the year, Wood crafted a 3.02 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 48.2 innings as a senior, striking out 50 batters to 23 walks. In the batter’s box, Wood put together a slash line of .329/.444/.451 with 12 RBI and 18 runs scored.
Munoz used his senior season to emerge as an ace in his own right, using his unorthodox delivery to the effect of a 1.59 ERA and a minuscule 0.89 WHIP over 57 innings. The first-year starter struck out 67 batters while issuing just 16 walks with his most dominant start coming in an eight-inning, no-hitter against region rival Richmond Hill.
Echols gave Glynn Academy 38.2 innings on the mound, finishing the season with a 2.89 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in addition to 12 RBI and eight runs scored.
Terrors sophomore Tyler Devlin was named the Region 2-6A Rookie of the Year for a campaign that saw him bat .352/.489/.394 with 17 RBI and 19 runs scored.
Glynn Academy also saw utility player Hank Noonan named to the all-region second team while Joe Cutia, Jack Anderson, Jackson Bufkin and Spence Hartman garnered honorable mentions.
Brunswick High also had a pair selected to the all region first team in pitcher Isaiah Wellman and middle infielder Kyle Lodise.
Wellman tossed 57.2 innings as the ace for the 15-13 Pirates, producing a 2.18 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP while striking out 68 batters and walking just 18. The Pirates won seven of the senior’s 10 starts.
Lodise slashed .372/.500/.462 over 102 plate appearances for Brunswick, driving home 12 RBI and scoring 19 runs. He walked 21 times while striking out in just 15 at bats.
Outfielder Davontae Gadson and pitcher Chamberlain Dent represented the Pirates on the all region second team, and Skiles Tawney, Caden Hutchinson and Riley Morgan each received honorable mention.