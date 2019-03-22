The Glynn Middle girls beat Frederica Academy 4-1 in the middle school soccer championship game Thursday at Glynn County Stadium.
Glynn took a 2-0 lead before Frederica answered to cut the deficit to one, but Glynn pulled away with another goal before the half, and one more in the second.
Capers Childs, Clary Turks, Katie Hartridge, and Charley Podlesny each scored for Glynn, while Audrey Shingler was responsible for Frederica’s lone goal.
Glynn Middle also won the boys championship game, defeating Needwood Middle 6-0. Thomas Mitchell scored two goals for the boys and Luke O’Connor, John William Barbee, Allan Lovein, and Chandler Owens each added one apiece.