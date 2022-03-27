Strike first. Strike hard. No mercy (rule).
The 2022 City Series followed the infamous mantra — each of the three games between crosstown rivals decided by the first team to jump out to a lead.
On Saturday at Bud Couch Field, that was the Terrors. Glynn Academy (14-4, 5-4 Region 2-6A) pushed across four runs in the top of the first against Brunswick High (8-10, 2-7), rolling to a 14-3 victory and the City Championship in the rubber match of the series.
Coming off a loss Friday that saw their late attempt to rally fall just short, Terrors head coach John Welborn challenged his team to bring the same intensity from the opening pitch in the finale against the Pirates.
“After last night, I just had a talk with the guys and just talked about finding a competitive fire inside of them, and to come out every single inning with that fire,” Welborn said. “Hats off to them for last night, finding a way to win, but we were kind of uncharacteristic of ourselves last night, and that was one of my big points.”
After being held to a single hit 18 hours earlier, Glynn led off Game 3 with a double from Spence Hartman down the right field line. Gus Gandy laid down a bunt to move over the runner and beat the throw, and Tyler Devlin followed with his own double, scoring Hartman and giving the Terrors a pair of runners in scoring position with no outs.
A few pitches later, an offering got away from the Brunswick backstop, and Gandy sprinted home from third on the passed ball. Devlin moved up to third on the same passed ball, but after Hank Noonan was hit by a pitch, he was caught at home in an attempted double steal for the first out of the contest.
But in the ensuing at-bat, Tom Echols drove a pitch over the fence in left field for a two-run home run to cap off the scoring and provide himself with a 4-0 advantage to work with as he took the mound for Glynn Academy in the bottom of the frame.
The senior had some early problems with his command, loading the bases with two outs on a hit batter sandwiched between a pair of walks before walking in Brunswick’s first run, but Echols struck out the next batter and proceeded to lock in.
Echols pitched around another hit batter and a two-out single in the second, and retired six of the next seven batters through the fourth inning — the lone Pirate to reach safely doing so on an error.
Brunswick got one more run off Echols when Riley Morgan walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth, advanced to second on a ground out, and scored on Caden Purvis’ single to right. But after another Terror error gave the Pirates two on with one out, Glynn was able to escape without further damage with a double play on a pop up as a BHS runner failed to tag up.
Leading 7-2, the Terrors called upon its bullpen the following inning, ending Echols’ start after five innings of two-hit, two-run ball. Echols, who also won his Game 1 start, finished the City Series with 11 innings pitched, holding Brunswick to just three earned runs and four total over that span.
In addition to his performance on the mound, Echols went 6-for-10 at the plate in the three-game set with a double, a home run and seven RBIs, earning him recognition as the Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame’s Player of the Series.
“Like I’ve said 1,000 times, Tom is Tom,” Welborn said. “He has a lot of heart and a lot of guts, and he showed that today.”
After tacking on a run in the second on Devlin’s run-scoring triple, and two more on back-to-back RBI singles by Devlin and Noonan with two outs in the top of the fourth, Glynn Academy exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to remove any doubts of a late comeback.
Jackson Bufkin walked to lead off the frame, and Hartman was hit by a pitch. Bufkin’s courtesy runner was picked off at second, but Gandy also worked a walk before Devlin loaded the bases with his fourth hit of the afternoon, finishing the contest a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored, one of which came three batters later when, following Echols’ RBI double, he scored on a wild pitch.
During the same at-bat, Trent Tankersley belted a two-run home run over the fence in left pushing the Terrors’ advantage to 12-2.
The Pirates staved off the mercy rule in the bottom half of the frame, drawing three consecutive walks to set up Morgan’s sacrifice fly, but it was too little, too late for Brunswick in a series dictated by early offense.
A three-run third inning powered Glynn Academy to a 5-2 victory in Game 1 of the City Series, and in Game 2, it was Brunswick that struck first en route to a 3-2 win at Wainwright Field.
In a scoreless contest that had seen 14 of the first 17 batters retired, including the last nine consecutive, Kyle Lodise and Morgan reached on back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the third Friday before both scored on a GA error trying to field a ground ball by Roland Chance.
Jordan Lodise led off the next inning with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and extended the Pirates’ lead to 3-0 by scoring on a ground ball hit by Elijah Wellman, who reached safely on another error.
The Terrors fourth error in as many innings allowed Ryan Thomas to reach in the ensuing at-bat, and after a sacrifice bunt by Jonathan Landers, Kyle Lodise was intentionally walked to load the bases with one out.
A pair of pop ups dashed Brunswick’s prospects of adding more runs, but Wellman’s performance on the mound made the lost opportunity a little easier to stomach.
Only three of the first 18 Terrors batters reached safely against Wellman in Game 2, two of which were hit by pitches.
Glynn used a little small ball to finally get on the board in the bottom of the sixth; Hartman working a lead-off walk, stealing second, and scoring on a wild pitch, but the next three batters were sat down in order.
Wellman allowed just one hit over 6.2 innings — the three bases on balls issued over the final two innings leading to the only two blemishes on his performance.
“Elijah did a phenomenal job,” said Brunswick head coach Greg Roberts. “He got up in pitch count, started getting tired. The inning before, you could see him waver a little bit, but he got through it.”
After recording back-to-back outs in the bottom of the seventh, Wellman walked two straight Terrors batters on 10 total pitches. Chamberlain Dent relieved the starter and issued consecutive walks of his own, the second scoring an inherited runner and narrowing the Pirates lead to a single run.
But with the bases loaded and two outs, Dent got Gandy to line out to left to preserve Brunswick’s victory and bring about a decisive Game 3.
Looking forward to the finale, the keys to the series were easy to identify.
“Same thing as tonight, we’ve got to find a way to get on base early and push some runs around,” Roberts said. “We bunted well, we executed a hit and run. Elijah did a phenomenal job keeping them at bay as long as he did. We’ve just got to play clean baseball.”
Only, it was Glynn Academy that followed the blueprint, the first five batters reaching safely in the tiebreaker to seize momentum early.
Half of the Terrors’ 12 hits went for extra bases as the team breached the 10-run barrier for the first time in 10 games after having exceeded double digits in three of their first four.
Brunswick has to turn the page on the loss quickly as it begins a three-game set against South Effingham at 6 p.m. Monday in Guyton. The Pirates are three games back from the fourth playoff spot in Region 2-6A at the midway point in their region schedule.
Glynn Academy is currently tied with Richmond Hill for that fourth spot behind Effingham County, Statesboro and South Effigham, but having already won its series against the Mustangs, and with series against the Rebels and Blue Devils scheduled in April, a region title is still within reach.
First, Glynn will play a non-region home/away against Wayne County beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Jesup.
“We’re just going game by game,” Welborn said. “Everything we want is still in front of us. We’ve just got to continue win each series, and any chance we get to sweep one, we need to sweep one. We’ve got to put three games together and figure out how to do that, but I think we’re going to start trending on that track.”