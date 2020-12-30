Miles Smith was Terrors’ ‘lead wolf’
Most football fans know the middle linebacker is the man in charge — the general or, in the case of Glynn Academy’s Miles Smith, the lead wolf of the pack.
With that wolf mentality and execution on the field this season, The News chose Smith as the Defensive MVP.
“Well, he called the entire defense for us. He makes all the calls, all the signals, and gets us in the right looks at all times. It’s a huge role that he had to fill for us,” said Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo. “The speed of the package is set by the lead wolf, and Miles is our lead wolf. “I think our team played hard because he was a guy that played really hard.”
This season, Smith helped lead the Red Terrors to an 8-4 record, including a region championship and second-round playoff berth.
“To have coach Rock and Veal trust me to run the defense is an honor,” Smith said. “To me, it means that I have done what they coached me to do, and they trust me to do it.”
He was a crucial part of the Red Terrors defense, and Hidalgo said it’s all because of his determination.
“Miles was a really good player over the past three years for us,” Hidalgo said. “He’s an incredibly hard worker. When you watch him play on Friday night, that’s a culmination of years of effort and time invested on his part. He’s a kid that’s got a lot of natural ability, but the other side of that is man, he worked hard to make him bigger faster and strong.”
As a guy who’s contributed on defense for three years, Hidalgo said his execution has probably been what he’s improved on the most. With all those reps, he perfected his craft.
“His execution — he’s a kid that always played incredibly hard. I think he played so many snaps for us that he got really good at what he did, which is run downhill and tackle the football.”
As for Miles, he said he felt like his coverage improved because he didn’t give up a completion all season.
Smith finished the year with 67 tackles, 32 assists, three tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, with one resulting in a touchdown.
Miles said if it weren’t for his coaches pushing him to get better, he wouldn’t be where he is now.
“Coach Rock has always pushed me to go harder and harder, and coach Veal, my linebacker coach helped me perfect my form and the way I play,” Smith said. “Both coaches would always tell me before every gameplay fast and have fun.”
His ability to get downhill is what Hidalgo said he enjoyed the most about him and couldn’t pick one favorite memory of him because there are far too many.
“I don’t think it was something he did one time. I think it’s something he did 100 times — sit downhill on the football and hit a running back up in the hole and make a tackle for no gain,” Hidalgo said.
Miles had two favorite memories, one from this season and one from last.
This year’s favorite memory came in Game 1 against McIntosh County Academy when the Red Terrors got a big 33-7 win over the Buccaneers.
“It was the first drive of the game against McIntosh,” Smith said. “It was 3rd and 7. McIntosh ran the ball. I came in to make the tackle and stripped it out the running back’s hands and took it in for the first score of the season.”
As for his all-time favorite memory, it came in last year’s city championship game that gave Glynn Academy its sixth-straight win over Brunswick High.
“It was late 3rd quarter and Brunswick has the ball on 4th and 8,” Smith said. “The quarterback rolled out the pocket and took off scrambling. I came up and made the open-field tackle to get the ball back. It was my favorite memory because after I made that tackle, the crowd just roared.”
With the addition of being named The News’ Defensive MVP, Smith also earned a spot on the all-region list.
“Being the Defensive MVP was one of my goals at the beginning of the season along with being an all-region linebacker and winning region,” Smith said. “So, it really means a lot to me to be named the defensive MVP.”