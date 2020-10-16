Glynn Academy looks to get back on track as the Red Terrors host Bradwell Institute tonight between the bricks for their second region game of the season.
Both the Tigers and Terrors fell last week as Bradwell fell to region opponent Richmond Hill 42-7. It was only their second game of the season after there was a no-contest against Liberty County on Sept. 25 — forcing a tie. Then on Oct. 2, the Tigers played Liberty and fell 30-20.
As for the Terrors, they fell in a gauntlet battle to crosstown rival Brunswick 24-21.
Despite that loss, coach Rocky Hidalgo said practice has been fine this week as the Terrors continue to nurse injuries.
“We got a couple of more guys out that I don’t know that’ll play this week — got banged up,” Hidalgo said. “Guys who are nursing injuries when we played Brunswick — Miles Smith and Tywon Melvin, I don’t know how much they’ll be available. Jaden Turner had an AC sprain. They’re just trying to get the troops in the right place. We’ve had such turnover with injuries this year. We’re just trying to make sure everybody has a good idea of what they’re supposed to do.”
Glynn Academy’s offense is coming off one of its best performances against the Pirates as starting quarterback T.J. Lewis, and the offense had 342 total offensive yards.
Lewis had a career night as he went 3-of-4 for 101 yards and one score through the air. He also toted the rock 20 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns — averaging 6.7 yards a carry.
“We want to run our offense, and that means taking some shots when we get the opportunity,” Hidalgo said. “That’s what we want him to do — when the balls there, to throw it. Friday night, he played his best game, I think — especially the second half. He played really well in the second half, and we need more out of him. He has got to let the game come to him and take what the other team gives him.”
The Tigers also have a dynamic quarterback that can hurt defenses. According to the Tigers MaxPreps page, starting quarterback Jahki Newton has 22 carries for 150 yards on the season, averaging 6.8 yards a touch.
It appears Bradwell, like Glynn, will lean heavily on running the ball, and Hidalgo said they’ve got to make sure they contain the quarterback.
“Bradwell has a lot of kids that are just really athletic, and you can kind of look at them and tell they got a late start on the season. They’re getting better every week,” Hidalgo said. “Quarterback is a dynamic kid — really good athlete, can do a lot of things running and throwing. We’re going to have to hem him up.
“They got some kids on the defensive side of the ball that can run. They’ve got take off on the D-line. Some kids that can kind of get in there and tear some things up, so we’re going to make sure that we get a stalemate there so we can give T.J. some room to operate on the offensive side of the ball.”
Tonight is also senior night for the Terrors as the 2020 class will be honored. Despite so many unknowns this year, Hidalgo said they’ve held tough.
“It’s been a good four years. Their time is not over with, but I think more than anything, they’ve been resilient through all this crazy 2020 year — that’s what it is,” Hidalgo said. “I’m going to miss them, some really good football players in there, and they’re even better kids. That’s what it is, but our goal is to finish out 2020, make the best of it, and go from there.”
Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. against the Tigers at Glynn County Stadium as both schools look to get their first region win this year.