Glynn Academy’s football team hits the road tonight to take on region opponent, South Effingham.
The Terrors are coming off a big 41-14 win over Bradwell Institute last week. As for the Mustangs, they fell 37-6 to Brunswick High.
While getting a first region win under a team’s belt would give most groups momentum, coach Rocky Hidalgo said he doesn’t believe in that. Instead, it’s about the work they put in on the field, not luck.
“It doesn’t really do anything other than gives you another opportunity to go to work. I don’t believe in any of that stuff,” Hidalgo said. “I believe in you show up Monday through Wednesday, you put the work in, you mentally prepare, and then Friday, you go out, and you play the best you possibly can — win or lose, that’s what you put into it.
“Then you start the process over again. I don’t believe in momentum. I don’t believe in luck — I don’t believe in lucky charms. I believe in preparation, hard work and playing hard.”
Hidalgo said this week has been good in terms of practice preparing for the Mustangs.
“You know, it’s better — we’ve kind of fallen into a routine. Kids are starting to learn the roles a little bit,” Hidalgo said. “We basically started over about three weeks ago offensively — Miles (Smith) and Tywon (Melvin) have been banged up inside, and then the secondary. We put some new pieces in there, so kids are getting in the flow and figuring out what to do.”
With so many injuries this season, various positions have seen multiple starters. However, Hidalgo said they’re improving as a whole.
“I think everybody’s improving. Are we improving fast enough? Are we improving at the rate that we need to improve? That I don’t know, we’ll find out Friday. Every Friday is an evaluation for us.”
Glynn’s offense got the ball rolling last week and put together around 344 yards on the ground. Three guys — T.J. Lewis, Caden Hutchinson and Jayden Drayton all averaged over nine yards a carry. Lewis collected 110 yards and three scores while Hutchinson tallied 75 yards and two touchdowns.
Then there’s Drayton, who didn’t get into the end zone but did amass 57 yards on just six carries.
Hidalgo said with all the changes, those three guys have stayed constant all season, so it’s expected to see them do well.
“Those three guys are the only ones that are playing the same spot they were four weeks ago. We’ve had the same 11 guys for almost three weeks now — since the Tuesday before Coffee County,” Hidalgo said. “The same guys have been playing the same position on offense. I think it’s just some continuity.
“Some people that we didn’t expect to play this year. So they’re having to learn what to do, how to do, improve and get better at it all in a hurry. That’s just high school football.”
The Red Terrors will look for their offense to do that again against the Mustangs. However, Glynn’s defense will have a challenge with South Effingham’s offense.
South Effingham, like the Terrors, have had to battle through multiple injuries, including one to their quarterback and had to somewhat start over mid-season.
“They’ve jumped into the single wing, and so they’re going to be a week or two better at that. The thing that we have to guard against is them holding onto the football,” Hidalgo said. “They like to get downhill — in turn, three and four-yard carries keep the ball away from your offense.
“Defensively, we have to get some negative plays and stop their drives. It’s tough to do against them, frankly, because they get foot-to-foot in there, and they don’t give you a lot of opportunities to create those negative plays.”
Glynn Academy and South Effingham will kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Mustangs look to get their first win of the season while the Terrors look to nab their second-straight region win.