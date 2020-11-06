Glynn Academy has a lot on the line Friday night as the Terrors welcome Richmond Hill to Glynn County Stadium, where the region title could be on the line.
The Terrors are coming off a big win over region opponent Effingham County, which put them in third place in the Region 2-6A standings.
However, with Brunswick High falling to Richmond Hill last week, a win over the Wildcats this week would create a three-way tie among the programs.
According to tiebreaker rules, the region champion would likely be decided by points allowed in contests between the three tied teams.
The News put together an article earlier this week that broke down what each team would have to do to earn the region championship, and it’s a close race.
Regardless of the stakes on the line, coach Rocky Hidalgo said his team knows what tonight means.
“Our kids are going to be ready to play. We had a good week of practice. We’re going to be ready to roll. It’ll be a good night to compete,” Hidalgo said. “We’re focused on us. You don’t have to tell the kids.
“I could be wrong, but I don’t think we have to keep reminding our kids that this is a big game. They know it’s a big game. They know what’s at stake, and our kids will be ready to play. We’re going to get after them.”
TJ Lewis and Glynn Academy’s offense is coming off a 38-0 win that amassed a total of 447 total yards.
Lewis had six carries for 107 yards and a score, along with completing 3-of-7 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown. Lewis toted the rock for over 100 yards in one half of a game for the second straight week.
Hidalgo said the offense would have to make some plays this week to be successful against a Richmond Hill defense with 20 sacks on the season while holding opponents to score around 16 points per game.
“We’re going to have some chances,” Hidalgo said. “Last year, we dropped passes that should have been touchdowns. We overthrew some balls that should have been touchdowns — can’t do that. We got to make those plays.
“We got to block up front, and we have to go out and compete with them for 48 minutes — that’s really what it comes down to. We got to execute better than them.”
As for Richmond Hill, the Wildcats have an offense that is as strong as their defense. Tyler Coleman is the starting quarterback and has 1,146 yards on 75 completions.
Last week, he went 8-of-12 for 126 yards and two scores against the Pirates.
While they have a strong quarterback, their running game is equally good. Ashaud Roberson does a little of everything for the Wildcats.
Last week he toted the rock 22 times for 129 yards and one touchdown averaging 5.9 yards a touch.
Roberson and wide receiver Jordan Clark also do return duties for the Wildcats. Clark, however, is one of Coleman’s favorite targets throwing the ball as well.
Clark had five catches for 73 yards and one touchdown last week against Brunswick.
“They do a little bit of both. The quarterback is a good player— he can throw it. They got a lot of skill on offense,” Hidalgo said. “Their running back is a really good player. They’re really good on offense. As good as they are on defense, they might be even better on offense.
“They’ve got a really good group of kids over there this year — a good class of kids. It’s going to be a fun night. It’s going to be a good night to get out and play some football.”
Glynn’s defense pitched its first shut out last week against the Rebels and have held opponents to 17.25 points a game. In the previous three weeks, they’ve only given up 17 points total.
The Terrors defense will have to be on point this week against the Wildcats.
“We have to tackle them before they get into the end zone. Do a bunch of that — then we will be ok” Hidalgo said.
“We got to play good fundamental defense — can’t give up big plays. Got to make them drive the field and work for everything they have. If we can do that, we will have a chance to win the game.”
Kick-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. at Glynn County Stadium tonight as the region is on the line between the bricks.