The Glynn Academy Terrors host the Statesboro Blue Devils on Friday for senior night and the fourth spot in the playoffs at 7:30 p.m.
After having an up-and-down season and sitting with a (3-5-1, 2-3) record, the Terrors are still in the hunt to make their 14th consecutive postseason appearance.
With the final bye week of the season in the rearview mirror, Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo wants to see his team play an overall great game of football.
“We haven’t played a great football game yet before this season is over,” Hidalgo said. “I want to see us go out and perform on both sides of the ball. I think that’s our plan and hopefully, we will go out there and get that done.”
Hidalgo said his team has had a good week of practice but mentioned that they had similar weeks of practice and failed to execute at a high level.
“I think we have practiced really well the last few weeks,” Hidalgo said. “We just haven’t had it carry over and correlated into a performance in a game. For whatever reason, we haven’t gotten that done, and we’ve gone out and had some fun. Kids have been awesome this week and hopefully, we go out and play well on Friday.”
Tonight’s game will see either Glynn Academy or Statesboro clinch the fourth and final spot in Region 2-6A.
For the Terrors, they are coming off of two tough losses to Effingham County and Richmond Hill. In those games, the defenses were able to hold their own and give opportunities for the offense to put points on the board. That didn’t happen, leaving Glynn Academy on the brink of elimination on its senior night.
Now, they face off against a Blue Devils team that squandered a late lead to Effingham County. Statesboro would have clinched a spot in the playoffs with a win and not be in a win-or-go-home game against Glynn Academy.
The Mikell brothers (Kamron and Jalin) have been the focal point of the Statesboro offense all season long. Kamron, a sophomore, has thrown for 429 yards, six touchdowns, and an interception. He’s been electric on his feet rushing for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns too.
Jalin, a senior, leads the team with eight rushing touchdowns and is second on the team in rushing, behind Kamron, with 537 yards.
With Glynn Academy having to look out for the Mikell brothers in the backfield, Hidalgo said he can’t worry about the win and you are in mantra.
“The only thing that matters is our performance,” Hidalgo said. “I just want to see us and go out and have a great week of practice and just go out and play really hard and play well on Friday night. That’s really it, we can’t control any of that stuff. All we can control is our effort and our performance, that’s it.”