No matter the sport, City Championship games are usually close and exciting.
For the basketball season, it is the start of Region 2-6A play and for Glynn Academy’s (5-1) head coach Terrance Haywood, he knows a win or a loss to their crosstown rivals won’t make or break the season.
“I try and avoid that foolishness if at all possible because, at the end of the day, it is a region game,” Haywood said of the trash-talking between the schools. “If we lose this game against Brunswick High, it’s not going to make or break the season right now. If we win the game, it’s not going to make or break the season. I told them this after the Bradwell game. I said look, ‘It’s a region game I don’t care what you say, it is no more important than South Effingham, Effingham, Lakeside, Lakeside (Evans), Grovetown. It is, all the same, it is a region game. We play 12 of them. You can beat Brunswick High twice, lose every other region game, and be at the bottom of the region. But we beat Brunswick High twice, so what does that mean?
“The City Championship is a City Championship, we only have two schools in the city. My focus is more on the kids and trying to win the region championship and let us get into the state playoffs. The City Championship is great, its awesome if you can win it, but our goal is region championship and getting back into the state playoffs that is the goal for Glynn Academy.”
Before opening the region schedule with the first game of the City Championship series, Haywood and his team rebounded from a tough loss against Tattnall County by wiping the floor with Bradwell Institute (71-44) on Tuesday.
“We lost a tough Tattnall game and we knew that Bradwell was going to play a similar style,” Haywood said. “Very aggressive on defense and we felt like we didn’t play our best game against Tattnall County. That was the first loss for the team, the boys were down a little bit. They know they didn’t play their best game so the coaching staff and I went back to work and tried to fix a lot of the things that we didn’t do well and prepare them for as best as we could to what we were going to see with the style of play that Bradwell was gonna play against us. The boys responded well.”
Responding well and finding out positive things about his team early on in the season, Glynn’s next game will see a close resemblance with Brunswick’s team (3-1) led by head coach Chris Turner.
“Coach Turner is traditionally a man-to-man team,” Haywood said of what Brunswick runs. “I expect them to pressure us, and they may do some zone pressing here and there. He has done that some in the past as well. We expect them to come in and play us hard and be aggressive. We are expecting kind of the same game from them. Same style of play as the last two teams that we have played.”
Brunswick High is led by four-year starting guard Camarion Johnson and his athletic runningmate Riyon Rankin.
“They have a really athletic team,” Haywood said. “Camarion Johnson is a four-year starter, and we all know about Riyon Rankin. He shoots the ball really well from the outside, and he is a great rebounder that gets a lot of second-chance points. They are a very athletic team. We are just going to go in and see what works and put a plan in place and try and see if we can get a win.”
Knowing what the Pirates will bring to the floor, Haywood will have his Terrors ready with a plan in place that can give him his eighth win over his alma mater.
“Trying to execute as best as we can. Being patient on offense and making the extra pass and not forcing bad shots,” Haywood said. “That is one of the things that we have been harping on is our shot section on offense. Running our offense through and looking at second and third options that are available in our offense. I think that is what it’s going to take because they are a well-coached team and Coach Turner does a great job each and every year with Brunswick High. It is going to take us in order to beat them to play really well, limit turnovers, and take good shots.”