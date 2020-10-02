After a week off, Glynn Academy’s football team is set for another road trip as the Red Terrors travel to take on Coffee County.
Both the Trojans and Red Terrors had a bye week before tonight’s game. Prior to the bye week, Coffee County fell to Houston County 17-10, while Glynn Academy defeated Winder-Barrow 21-14.
One of the underlying things for Glynn this season has been finding continuity. Terrors coach Rocky Hidalgo said it’s all about getting everyone on the same page.
“Everybody is going in the same direction is what I mean by continuity — getting in a rhythm and flow,” Hidalgo said. “We’ve struggled getting a rhythm because of negative plays — mistakes. So we got to cut those things out, so we can put some drives together.”
For the Terrors to get the win, they’ll have to work on blocking and the passing game.
“I’m looking for some execution and consistency. I’m looking to cut down on the number of mistakes we had,” Hidalgo said. “It’s tough because we’re so young on the offensive line. I’m going to need guys like TJ Lewis, Caden Hutchinson, Nic DeMarzo, Nick Muchison, Jayden Drayton — guys who played a lot of football for us to grow up in a hurry and lead those young guys to make sure they’re getting on board with what they need to do.”
After losing guys up front on his offensive line, it’s been challenging to keep that togetherness.
“It’s been a crazy year, a lot of kids out because COVID contact, and we’ve had a ton of injuries,” Hidalgo said. “We still haven’t started the same five offensive linemen yet — starting a new group of five this week. We just got to work with those guys, and hopefully, they’ll start to figure out what they’re supposed to do.”
Hidalgo said Coffee County is another big physical football team his team will have to face.
The Trojans have many playmakers on the team and some wide receivers that can make big plays happen.
For the last two games, it’s been sophomore quarterback Sultan Cooper getting the nod. Against Houston County, he went 11-21 for 235 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Toting the rock for the Trojans will likely be A.J. Franklin, who had 14 carries for 36 yards against the Bears.
However, Maurice Turner made things happen for Coffee against the Bears as he tallied seven catches for 208 yards and a score.
“The quarterback is a really good athlete, and the tailback is a dynamic kid,” Hidalgo said. “They got some big-play potential at wide receiver, so we’re going to have to hem those guys — tackling in space. In long-yardage situations, we’re going to have to hem him up and keep him in the pocket because he’ll take off and run. He’s pretty talented.”
Hidalgo said he needs his leaders to be just that tonight against the Trojans — leaders. Lewis, Hutchinson and company will have to make sure they’re helping the younger inexperienced guys to get the win.
“ I think they got to settle those guys down, and they got to be leaders,” Hidalgo said. “They got to make plays and be decisive with the ball. When they are decisive, they have to make good decisions. I think those are helping do the little things — those guys have to set an example by doing all the little things that will help those other ones kind of figure out, and make it easier.”