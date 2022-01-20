No matter the record of the two schools, the cross-town rivalry between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy is enough to bring excitement to any sport.
In the first meeting between the two schools on the hardwood of the Brunswick Square Garden, the rivals were both unbeaten and looking to not only gain a region win but add a defeat to their rivals.
With no Tyson Rooks present, official football visit to Illinois, the Terrors as a unit stepped up and had three players score in double figures. Maurice Walden led the game in scoring with 14 points, followed by Quay Dickens’ 12 and Tyi Ivey’s 10 points.
The tenacious defense by Glynn Academy gave the team the 48-47 victory, by preventing Brunswick from getting a shot off before the buzzer.
Since then, the Terrors hold a 14-4, 4-3 record, and the Pirates hold a 10-5, 3-3 record.
Glynn Academy averages 57.3 points per game and allows 49.2 points per game. Their counterparts, Brunswick, score 62.3 points per game and allow 56.6 points per game.
Terrance Haywood, Glynn Academy’s head coach, said the matchup between the two schools is always close and no matter what the records are, you can throw them out.
“I expect them to come in here probably wanting some revenge and wanting to get some get back for us being able to beat them over there,” Haywood said. “It’s one of those games where you can throw out the record books and throw out what happened in the first game.”
Knowing the Glass Palace will have excited fans from both schools, Haywood wants his team to stay focused and not get caught up in the moment of the rivalry.
“We just hope our kids can go out and keep their composure and play within themselves,” Haywood said. “Don’t get caught up in the crowd and the hype. My message has been that it’s another region game. Which it is, that’s the message to the boys and that’s what we preach to them.”
The Terrors currently sit in third place in the Region 2-6A standings, a half game better than Brunswick.
“Our focus is hey we got to come out, it’s a region game,” Haywood said. “They all count the same, you don’t get any more points or a better opportunity to get to the state playoffs if you beat Brunswick. That’s our focus, it’s another region game and we are going to come in and play hard and we are going to give everything we have and just see what happens.”
In their seven region games thus far, the Terrors have played in three one-possession games (2-1) and sit 4-2 overall in such games. They have been able to walk away with wins in close games and have used it to their advantage of being prepared to come down to the final shot.
“We’ve played a lot of close games this year,” Haywood said about his team’s close games. “Thank the Lord, the boys have been able to come out and finish some close games. It’s not the prettiest at times, but they have been able to come out and win some close games. I remember last year we weren’t able to win those tight ball games. The boys have been able to do that this year, it’s huge.”
When Brunswick head coach Chris Turner and his team run out onto the court, tonight, Haywood expects nothing less than a close game.
“Coach Turner is doing a great job over there and he has been,” Haywood said. “I don’t expect anything less than a dog fight come Friday night.”