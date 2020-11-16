Glynn Academy athletes are lending a helping hand to a reading initiative aimed at elementary school students.
The “LIT by 3, Ask Me!” campaign is a county initiative to help students read on grade level by third grade. According to research, students reading on grade level by third grade, have a greater chance of graduating from high school and less chance of dropping out or living below the poverty line.
Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent of preK-5 instruction, and interim assistant superintendent 6-12 curriculum, strongly believes in the benefits of reading aloud to children by providing an example of good reading, increasing motivation for children to read on their own, and fostering a sense of community in the classroom.
An essential part of the campaign is to recruit high school students to participate by recording read aloud for younger students to access at home or while in school.
Christy Jones, instructional technology coordinator, and literacy coordinator Mary Jo Swiger collaborated with Glynn Academy teacher Gena Churchwell to record high school students reading engaging texts to model good reading.
There will be an effort to continue this meaningful work and record more students reading.